Fleury passes Roy for 2nd place in career wins as Wild blank Islanders 5-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury took sole possession of second place with his 552nd win in the NHL, posting his 74th career shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 5-0 on Monday.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice on special teams, Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, and Connor Dewar and Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who’d gone 1-7-1 in their previous nine games and enjoyed a much-needed celebration of the 39-year-old Fleury passing Patrick Roy on the all-time list.

Martin Brodeur holds the record with 691 wins.

Fleury stopped 21 shots in his first shutout of the season.

Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves in two periods for the Islanders, setting a career high by starting an 11th consecutive game. He’s the only goalie in the league who’s faced more than 1,000 shots to date. Kenneth Appleby took over in net after the second intermission, with the Islanders trailing 3-0 and facing another game the following night.

BLUE JACKETS 4, CANUCKS 3, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko scored the only goal in a four-round shootout to lift Columbus over Vancouver, ending the Canucks’ five-game winning streak.

Columbus rallied three times in regulation with Dmitri Voronkov’s second goal of game with 9:03 left in the third period forcing the overtime.

Yegor Chinakhov also had a goal and Merzlikins made 27 saves, ending the Blue Jackets’ three-game losing streak.

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and an assist for Vancouver. Conor Garland also scored and DeSmith had 41 stops for the Pacific Division leaders.

BRUINS 3, DEVILS 0

BOSTON (AP) — All-Star Jeremy Swayman stopped 31 shots for his third shoutout of the season, getting goals from David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and a diving empty-netter from Trent Frederic to give Boston the win over New Jersey.

Coyle scored 30 seconds into the second period on a backhander, and Pastrnak made it 2-0 on a power play early in the third. Brad Marchand had a pair of assists, and Pastrnak also assisted on Coyle’s goal to give him 61 points on the season, third-most in the NHL.

Swayman improved to 2-0 since being announced as a selection through fan voting for the Feb. 3 All-Star Game in Toronto. Frederic’s empty-netter came with 78 seconds left when he out-dove a defender to tip the puck off the post and over the goal line.

Nico Daws made 33 saves for New Jersey.

CANADIENS 4, AVALANCHE 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Armia scored late in the third period and Montreal edged Colorado to snap a three-game winless streak.

Cole Caufield had a goal and assist, Juraj Slafkovsky and Rafael Harvey-Pinard also scored and Nick Suzuki pitched in with two assists for Montreal. Jake Allen stopped 32 shots.

Cale Makar — with a goal and two assists — Devon Toews and Ross Colton scored for Colorado, which had won 12 of its last 15 games.

Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves in Colorado’s net.

DUCKS 5, PANTHERS 4, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn got his second goal of the game 48 seconds into overtime, and Anaheim fought back from a pair of two-goal deficits to beat Florida.

Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who trailed 2-0 and 4-2 before handing Florida its second consecutive loss. Troy Terry and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for Anaheim, which got 29 saves from John Gibson.

Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for Florida and Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves.

Henrique also snapped an 11-game scoring drought for the Ducks.

KINGS 5, HURRICANES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Trevor Moore scored two goals and Los Angeles snapped an eight-game winless streak by beating Carolina.

Phillip Danault, Alex Laferriere and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored in a four-goal third period for Los Angeles, which had gone 0-4-4 since beating San Jose on Dec. 27.

David Rittich made 30 saves for the Kings in their fifth stop of a six-game trip. Vladislav Gavrikov, Mikey Anderson, Matt Roy and Danault each had two assists.

Jordan Martinook and Jack Drury scored for Carolina, which had secured a point in its previous eight games. Antti Raanta stopped 20 shots before Yaniv Perets was inserted with 14:40 left in the game for his NHL debut. Perets was called upon for just one save.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, PREDATORS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had his first regular-season hat trick and Logan Thompson made 34 saves to lead Vegas over Nashville.

Stone’s other hat trick was in the clinching Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final in which the Knights beat the Florida Panthers 9-3.

Jonathan Marchessault added an empty-net goal with 17.9 seconds left off a long pass from Alex Pietrangelo for his 18th goal this season. Chandler Stephenson and Pavel Dorofeyev each had two assists for the Knights.

Luke Evangelista scored for the Panthers, and Juuse Saros made 26 stops.

FLYERS 4, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Owen Tippett scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:33 left, and Philadelphia earned its fourth straight win.

Tippett got the puck after a turnover at center ice, split the St. Louis defense and used a quick backhand-forehand move to score his 16th goal of the season on his 10th shot on goal in the game.

Joel Farabee added an empty-netter with 53 seconds remaining.

Scott Laughton and Ryan Poehling also scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 28 saves.

Oskar Sundqvist and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues. Joel Hofer made 38 saves.

PENGUINS 3, KRAKEN 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored twice, Tristan Jarry stopped 22 shots and Pittsburgh ended Seattle’s franchise-record nine-game winning streak.

Seattle, playing the fourth game of an East Coast road trip, mustered little against Pittsburgh as Jarry collected his fifth shutout of the season. Drew O’Connor also scored for the Penguins.

The Penguins and Kraken moved up the originally scheduled game time from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. to avoid a direct conflict with the NFL playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. That game was moved from Sunday to Monday after a blizzard drilled Western New York over the weekend.

SABRES 3, SHARKS 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves and Casey Mittelstadt had three points to lead Buffalo over San Jose.

Luukkonen earned his second career shutout, and his second of the season, to give the Sabres their fifth win in eight games. Mittelstadt, Alex Tuch and Jordan Greenway each scored for Buffalo.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves for the Sharks, who have lost two in a row and 14 of their past 15 games.

