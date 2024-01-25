Have rings, will travel: As coaching jobs fill, 6-time champ Belichick still looking for work

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick may be the greatest coach in NFL history, but right now he seems to…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick may be the greatest coach in NFL history, but right now he seems to be having trouble getting a job.

Belichick had been the front-runner in Atlanta, interviewing twice there after Arthur Smith was fired. But the Falcons went with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris instead on Thursday.

That leaves Belichick still looking for work for the 2024 season with only two known openings: Washington and Seattle. Belichick has not interviewed with either team. The six-time Super Bowl champion may have priced himself out of the market either in salary — he reportedly made $25 million last year — or demands for the total control over football operations that he enjoyed in New England.

Belichick, 71, is 14 victories short of Don Shula on the NFL’s career list. The former Browns and Patriots coach won a record six Super Bowl championships with Tom Brady at quarterback in New England, and also was the defensive coordinator on two New York Giants championship teams.

But the Patriots have had three losing seasons in four years since Brady left, including a 4-13 record this season that was the worst in his coaching career, and he was pushed out the door by owner Robert Kraft. The Patriots hired former linebacker Jerod Mayo to replace him.

