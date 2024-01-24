Falcons hold 2nd interview with Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero met again with the Atlanta Falcons to discuss their head…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero met again with the Atlanta Falcons to discuss their head coaching vacancy on Wednesday, joining Rams assistant Raheem Morris and former Patriots coach Bill Belichick in receiving second interviews.

The in-person interviews with Morris, the Rams defensive coordinator and former Atlanta assistant, and Evero mean the Falcons have met the NFL’s Rooney Rule requirement of having face-to-face interviews with at least two minority candidates outside the organization. The goal of the rule is to increase the number of minorities hired in top positions, including head coach.

Before joining the Carolina staff, Evero, 43, served as defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos in 2022 and was an assistant with the Rams for five seasons and with Green Bay for one season.

Morris was interim head coach for Atlanta’s final 11 games of the 2020 season after the firing of Dan Quinn. He had a 4-7 record.

The 47-year-old Morris also went 17-31 as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11.

The Falcons are looking to replace Arthur Smith, who was fired following his third consecutive 7-10 finish.

Atlanta’s search is being led by team owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay. The Falcons have interviewed 13 candidates. The Falcons plan more follow-up interviews, but meetings with coaches involved in the NFL conference championship games cannot be held before next week.

The Falcons have interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and could not hold second interviews before next week. The Falcons also could hold a second interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh this week.

One candidate interviewed by Atlanta, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, has been hired as Tennessee’s coach in a move announced on Wednesday.

The Falcons also have interviewed Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, and former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.