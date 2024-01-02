Dalvin Cook being waived by the Jets with 1 game left in the season

The New York Jets are waiving running back Dalvin Cook before the final game of the season, according to Cook’s…

The New York Jets are waiving running back Dalvin Cook before the final game of the season, according to Cook’s agents LAA Sports & Entertainment.

The 28-year-old Cook had a disappointing tenure with the Jets, who signed the four-time Pro Bowl selection to a one-year deal worth $7 million — including $5.8 million guaranteed — during the summer.

NFL Network first reported Tuesday that the sides mutually agreed to part ways, citing Cook’s agents, who confirmed the move to The Associated Press. Cook will go through waivers and would become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

After Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets, Cook’s role in New York’s offense never materialized. He has a career-low 214 yards rushing on 67 carries and no touchdowns, and was recently surpassed by rookie Israel Abanikanda as the backup to Breece Hall in the Jets’ backfield. Cook also has just 15 catches for 78 yards — also career lows.

Cook was in uniform, but didn’t play at Cleveland last Thursday and had no touches on offense in the past two games.

Despite his lack of use by the Jets, there will likely be interest in Cook by teams heading into the playoffs and in need of backfield depth.

“Dalvin has been great,” New York coach Robert Saleh said last Friday. “I know this has been a hard season for him. It’s been a hard season for all of us. I appreciate the heck out of his professionalism and the way he goes about his business and who he is around the building, the support he gives his teammates and the support he gives the running back room.”

Saleh also acknowledged that Cook was feeling frustrated by his lack of playing time.

“I haven’t played professional football, but being around it, you know when a player is hurting and I know he’s hurting, but his story is not over,” Saleh said. “He still has plenty of juice in his legs, but he’s been great.”

The star running back was released by Minnesota last offseason for salary cap reasons, then visited the Jets during training camp and considered his options before signing with New York in August. Cook came to the Jets knowing he would be in a stacked running back room that also included the since-released Michael Carter, who’s now on Arizona. He said teaming with Rodgers was a big draw for him.

“Just be Dalvin,” Cook said of his expectations when he joined the Jets. “Just be me. My number gets called, go be explosive.”

He never got that opportunity in New York after ranking third on Minnesota’s career rushing list with 5,993 yards after six seasons with the Vikings.

