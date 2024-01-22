Browns GM says he would ‘absolutely love’ to re-sign Flacco, even as Watson’s backup

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Flacco’s short, surprising stint with the Browns could lead to a second season in Cleveland…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Flacco’s short, surprising stint with the Browns could lead to a second season in Cleveland — maybe as Deshaun Watson’s backup.

General manager Andrew Berry said Monday that he would “absolutely love” to re-sign the 39-year-old Flacco, who went 4-1 as a starter and helped the Browns make the playoffs after Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Berry noted there could be financial limitations that prevent Flacco from returning, but said he’s open to the possibility.

“He played winning football for us,” Berry at his season-ending news conference. “I want to bring all of our good players back, but there are constraints to that. I’m really kind of both sides of the aisle but would have no problem having Joe back.”

Flacco hasn’t decided if he wants to continue playing or if he would settle being a team’s No. 2 QB. The former Super Bowl MVP was signed by the Browns out of desperation in November and resurrected his career by throwing for more than 300 yards in each of his last five games.

It’s possible Flacco could get a better offer elsewhere. The Browns were in a similar situation last year with quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who made 11 starts when Watson was suspended, and signed as a free agent with Washington.

While Watson is expected to make a full recovery and start for Cleveland next season, Flacco would give the Browns protection in case Watson got hurt again or struggled.

Berry said he has no doubt the two players could coexist and doesn’t believe Flacco’s potential presence behind Watson would cause any polarity.

“Zero considerations because of how both individuals are,” Berry said. “It’s not a concern internally at all.”

As for Watson, Berry said the 28-year-old has made steady progress in his rehab and recovery from surgery to repair a fractured glenoid bone in his throwing shoulder.

Watson has played in only 12 of 34 possible regular-season games since the Browns acquired him in a controversial trade, but Berry is confident the three-time Pro Bowler will become the player the team hoped.

“We’d all love to have him on the field more often,” Berry said. “Feel really good about him, happy with the progress that he’s made within our organization, both on the field and off. We’re looking forward to getting him back next year. We think he’s going to have a really big year and have a ton of confidence in him as our starting quarterback.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.