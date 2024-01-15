Bills punter Sam Martin hurts hamstring trying to chase down blocked field goal vs. Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills punter Sam Martin hurt his hamstring attempting to chase down a blocked field goal…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills punter Sam Martin hurt his hamstring attempting to chase down a blocked field goal in the final minutes of the first half of Buffalo’s playoff game against Pittsburgh on Monday.

Martin pulled up holding the back of his left hamstring while attempting to chase down the ball, which was recovered by Nick Herbig at Buffalo’s 33. It happened after Montravius Adams blocked Tyler Bass’ 49-yard field goal attempt.

Martin was examined in the blue medical tent. He returned in the third quarter and had a 45-yard punt after Buffalo went three-and-out on hits first possession of the second half.

Bills coach Sean McDermott opted to try the long field goal in frigid and windy conditions with his team leading by three touchdowns. Bass tried to drive the ball low, contributing to the block — which ended up providing the Steelers with momentum.

Mason Rudolph capped a five-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson that cut Buffalo’s lead to 21-7.

