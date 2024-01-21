Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard inactive for playoff game against Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Terrel Bernard was listed as inactive because of a right ankle…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Terrel Bernard was listed as inactive because of a right ankle injury for the team’s divisional round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Bernard was hurt in a 31-17 playoff-opening win against Pittsburgh on Monday. Bills starting cornerback Rasul Douglas and starting nickelback Taron Johnson are listed as active.

Douglas missed one game with a knee injury, while Johnson’s status was uncertain after sustaining a concussion on Monday. Punter Sam Martin is also active after hurting his left hamstring chasing down a blocked field goal against the Steelers.

Buffalo (12-6) had already ruled out receiver Gabe Davis (knee), starting cornerback Christian Benford (knee) and backup safety Taylor Rapp (calf).

For Kansas City (12-6), defensive end Charles Omenihu is active after being listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury and illness. The Chiefs had already ruled out receiver Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) and starting defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.