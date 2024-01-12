2023 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members: OFFENSE Quarterback — Lamar…

The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Tyreek Hill, Miami; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Chris Jones, Kansas City

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Quincy Williams; New York Jets

Cornerbacks — DaRon Bland, Dallas; Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Slot cornerback — Trent McDuffie, Kansas City

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Brandon Aubrey, Dallas

Punter — AJ Cole, Las Vegas

Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner — Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans

Special Teamer — Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh

Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Dak Prescott, Dallas

Running Back — Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Fullback — Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Tight End — Sam LaPorta, Detroit

Wide Receivers — A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; (asterisk)Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco; (asterisk)Mike Evans; Tampa Bay

Left Tackle — Tyron Smith, Dallas

Left Guard — Tyler Smith, Dallas

Center — Frank Ragnow, Detroit

Right Guard — Chris Lidstrom, Atlanta

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Micah Parsons, Dallas; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas

Interior Linemen — Justin Madubuike, Baltimore; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Patrick Queen, Baltimore

Cornerbacks — Jaylon Johnson, Chicago; Charvarius Ward, San Francisco

Slot cornerback — Taron Johnson, Buffalo

Safeties — Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; Justin Simmons, Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Jake Elliott, Philadelphia

Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas

Kick Returner — Marvin Mims, Denver

Punt Returner — Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers

Special Teamer — Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

(asterisk)-tied for second-team spot

