2023 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco
Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers — Tyreek Hill, Miami; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit
Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Chris Jones, Kansas City
Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Quincy Williams; New York Jets
Cornerbacks — DaRon Bland, Dallas; Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
Slot cornerback — Trent McDuffie, Kansas City
Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
Punter — AJ Cole, Las Vegas
Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
Punt Returner — Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans
Special Teamer — Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh
Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Dak Prescott, Dallas
Running Back — Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Fullback — Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
Tight End — Sam LaPorta, Detroit
Wide Receivers — A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; (asterisk)Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco; (asterisk)Mike Evans; Tampa Bay
Left Tackle — Tyron Smith, Dallas
Left Guard — Tyler Smith, Dallas
Center — Frank Ragnow, Detroit
Right Guard — Chris Lidstrom, Atlanta
Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Micah Parsons, Dallas; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas
Interior Linemen — Justin Madubuike, Baltimore; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Patrick Queen, Baltimore
Cornerbacks — Jaylon Johnson, Chicago; Charvarius Ward, San Francisco
Slot cornerback — Taron Johnson, Buffalo
Safeties — Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; Justin Simmons, Denver
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Jake Elliott, Philadelphia
Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas
Kick Returner — Marvin Mims, Denver
Punt Returner — Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers
Special Teamer — Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit
Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
(asterisk)-tied for second-team spot
