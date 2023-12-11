Zach Wilson and the Jets’ offense showed some life. Now they’ve got to prove it wasn’t just a fluke

Well, that certainly came out of nowhere. Touchdowns, third down conversions and scoring in the red zone were all on…

Well, that certainly came out of nowhere.

Touchdowns, third down conversions and scoring in the red zone were all on display by a New York Jets offense that had struggled to do much of anything all season.

And it was Zach Wilson who led the way in the Jets’ 30-6 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, bouncing back from a benching and a tumultuous week by having perhaps the best game of his nearly three-year career.

“I feel like that pressure that he’s been carrying just didn’t seem to be there,” said wide receiver Randall Cobb, who caught one of Wilson’s two TD passes.

“And it was nice to see him just playing loose and free and having fun and going out there and slinging it around.”

Wilson, who was benched for two games, was 27 of 35 for 301 yards while setting career highs with a 75% completion rate and a 117.9 passer rating.

“He was awesome,” coach Robert Saleh said. “I felt like he was extremely decisive. He played fast. There were a lot of ‘oh crap’ moments where I felt like he stayed within the moment and made things work.”

It didn’t happen right away Sunday as the Jets and Texans were scoreless at halftime. Wilson came out throwing in the second half and New York scored touchdowns on consecutive drives, and were driving for a third when the quarterback fumbled while scrambling.

But even right after that mistake, Wilson led another scoring drive as the Jets cruised to a victory. New York went 6 of 15 on third down and 3 for 3 in the red zone — areas in which the Jets have been ranked last in the league most of the season.

“It felt great, man,” left guard Laken Tomlinson said. “Being able to go out there and put up points on the board, it feels awesome just to have the offense be in a rhythm out there and everything Zach was doing.”

Now the challenge is doing it again next Sunday at Miami.

The Jets (5-8) snapped a five-game losing streak, but the playoffs still seem unlikely. So does a return by Aaron Rodgers, who has said his goal is to return on Dec. 24 against Washington — if he’s cleared by doctors and New York remains in the postseason hunt.

Saleh said only he has “no idea” if that remains a possibility.

“We’re approaching it as if he’s in rehab,” the coach said. “And when the doctor gives us his doctor’s note to clear him for the next stage, that’s when we’ll have those discussions.”

For now, it remains Wilson’s job. And perhaps a late-season surge could help the third-year QB play his way into the Jets’ plans for next season.

“Anything can happen, especially in this sport,” Saleh said. “It’s like a New York minute, right? It swings from one pendulum to the next. He just needs to focus on week to week.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The pass defense. New York has not allowed 300 yards passing in 31 consecutive games, including giving up just 91 to C.J. Stroud before Houston’s star rookie quarterback left late with a concussion Sunday.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

O-line consistency. The Jets have used 10 starting combinations in 13 games, including in each of their past nine contests. Seven players have started at right guard — Alijah Vera-Tucker, Joe Tippmann, Wes Schweitzer, Max Mitchell, Xavier Newman, Chris Glaser and Jake Hanson — and five at right tackle — Vera-Tucker, Mitchell, Mekhi Becton, Billy Turner and Carter Warren.

Conversely, Tomlinson has started every game at left guard, while Becton has started all but one game this season at either right or left tackle.

STOCK UP

Wilson. A week ago, he was the Jets’ No. 3 quarterback behind the since-waived Tim Boyle and veteran Trevor Siemian. It’s uncertain if he has a future beyond this season with the Jets. Saleh wouldn’t confirm or deny a report last week from the Deseret News that New York told Wilson it would try to trade him in the offseason, deferring to GM Joe Douglas. But Wilson is getting another chance to put together a few solid performances to end the regular season.

STOCK DOWN

WR Allen Lazard. It has been a rough first season with the Jets for the former Packers wide receiver and his struggles continued Sunday when he played 48 snaps on offense and wasn’t targeted at all, but had a penalty. Lazard, expected to be the No. 2 wide receiver behind Garrett Wilson, has just 20 catches for 290 yards and one TD after signing a four-year, $44 million deal in the offseason.

INJURIES

Saleh said Mitchell had a stinger, but was expected to be OK to play Sunday at Miami. … C Joe Tippmann has a bruised calf, but also should be fine. … C Connor McGovern, on IR with a knee injury, recently had season-ending surgery.

KEY NUMBER

159 — That’s how many career catches Garrett Wilson has, the most by a Jets player through his first two seasons. His 1,956 yards receiving are also the most in team history in a player’s first two seasons.

NEXT STEPS

The Jets will face the AFC East-rival Dolphins, who’ll be coming off a short week after hosting Tennessee on Monday night. New York could split the season series and keep alive its slim playoff hopes — perhaps setting up a return by Rodgers.

