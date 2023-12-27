Vikings WR Justin Jefferson makes a pitch for Kirk Cousins’ future in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the future of the Minnesota Vikings’ offense in an uncertain position because of quarterback Kirk Cousins’…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the future of the Minnesota Vikings’ offense in an uncertain position because of quarterback Kirk Cousins’ injury and pending free agency, star receiver Justin Jefferson once again made his feelings about Cousins well known on Wednesday.

Cousins, who sustained a season-ending Achilles tendon tear in Week 8 at Green Bay, is nearing the end of a one-year, $35 million contract with Minnesota. Without the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, the Vikings’ offense has lacked consistency, and three QBs have started in his absence.

Jefferson, who will enter the fifth season of his rookie contract next season and is due an extension, has appreciated his time with Cousins and seemingly would like Minnesota to maintain the status quo.

“I feel like I’m always voicing my opinion on Kirk,” Jefferson said. “As much as people downgrade him and not want to give him his credit, I’m always the person that always gives him his credit. I’m always blessed and just accepting of the person that he was for me, the player that he was for me and this team just by being that leader and being that captain, controlling the game, controlling where the ball goes and making great throws.

“I think the rest of the world definitely realizes that at this very moment.”

Cousins was putting together another strong season before getting injured. He had 2,331 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. His 291.4 passing yards per game currently leads the league and his 103.8 quarterback rating is fourth.

Cousins attended his first game since the injury Sunday when Minnesota lost 30-24 to Detroit. He provided Jefferson with a little extra hype before the All-Pro receiver was announced to the home crowd.

“People don’t see what goes on in the building,” Jefferson said. “They don’t see the relationships that go on, don’t see the connection that goes on. Me and Kirk have a great connection.”

Asked if he’ll make his feelings known to the organization about whether Cousins should return, Jefferson said he doesn’t feel it’s necessary.

“I feel like I really don’t have to voice my opinion that much,” Jefferson said. “You can just really look at the stats and look at the play, especially before he went down this year. But I definitely will always give that extra word or two for Kirko.”

The Vikings have learned what life is like without Cousins, who had been a durable starter for Minnesota before this season’s major injury.

Rookie Jaren Hall started the next game but had a concussion early. Joshua Dobbs, who had just arrived via trade, provided a temporary spark before being benched. Nick Mullens has started the past two games but has six turnovers in his two starts, and coach Kevin O’Connell said the team is “working through” who will start Sunday against Green Bay.

O’Connell was expected to announce a starter on Thursday.

“We’ve had some turnovers, there’s no doubt about it, and the interceptions have kind of been the story for much of the year since we lost Kirk at that position,” O’Connell said Tuesday.

“We’re trying to work through what we feel gives us the best chance to still be explosive like we were moving the football the other day against the Lions, but we’ve got to find a way to still possess the football and not set our team back.”

Mullen, Hall and Dobbs are all under consideration to start. Jefferson didn’t advocate for any particular player, but he spoke highly of Hall’s development, particularly in dealing with the injury.

“I feel like Jaren is definitely a great quarterback,” Jefferson said when asked about Hall. “He has definitely some potential to spark this offense up if we put him out there to play. We have confidence in whoever.”

