Vikings rule out CB Murphy with knee injury for 2nd straight game; O’Neill returns at RT

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have ruled starting cornerback Byron Murphy out of their pivotal game against Green Bay because of a knee injury.

Murphy did not practice this week after missing the previous game against Detroit. He was replaced in the lineup by Mekhi Blackmon, who was listed Friday as questionable to play Sunday against the Packers because of a shoulder injury. Wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) was also listed as questionable.

The Vikings will also be without tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) and outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps), who were placed on season-ending injured reserve this week.

On the brighter side for the Vikings, right tackle Brian O’Neill (ankle) practiced in full all week after missing the previous two games.

The Packers will play without cornerback Jaire Alexander, who’s serving a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck) and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were listed as doubtful to play the Vikings. Safety Darnell Savage (shoulder), nose tackle T.J. Slaton (knee/foot) and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle) are questionable.

