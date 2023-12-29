The Giants defense will face a major challenge against Stafford and high-powered Rams

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After facings the likes of Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Brock Purdy, Josh Allen and Jalen…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After facings the likes of Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Brock Purdy, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts this season, the New York Giants are in for another treat in the penultimate week of the regular season. They get to go against arguably the NFL’s hottest quarterback in Matthew Stafford.

Stafford has been one of the major reasons the Rams (8-7) will have a chance to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday when they visit MetLife Stadium to face the Giants (5-10) in the penultimate week of the regular season.

If the Rams win and Seattle loses, Los Angeles is back in the postseason after a year’s absence. They also could get in with a win and a Green Bay-Minnesota tie, but that’s less likely.

A Rams’ win seems more likely, especially the way Stafford is going. Since their bye week, he has thrown 15 touchdowns and two interceptions in helping the team win five of six games.

“I think that Stafford is playing at a Hall of Fame-type level and, we’ve talked about it here, each team gels and they have gelled offensively,” Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said. “I think that Matthew is making throws that you just sit there and go, ‘Wow!’ From all different kind of arm angles, no looks, all those things you’ve heard about, you’re seeing him do it.”

What’s scarier for other teams is that Rams coach Sean McVay has made a commitment to the running game with an improved offensive line. So now the offense is more than Stafford throwing to rookie sensation Puka Nacua (96 catches for 1,327 yards and five TDs) and veteran Cooper Kupp (55, 710, 4). It also features Kyren Williams, who has run for 1,057 yards and nine TDs.

Los Angeles has averaged just under 30 points since their bye.

The Giants assistant defensive coaches spoke Friday and every one mentioned Stafford when asked about the Rams, who entered their bye week with a 3-6 record, and returned a different team.

Defensive line coach Andre Patterson faced Stafford annually when he was an assistant with Minnesota and Stafford played for the Lions.

“”He can make every single throw,” Patterson said. “He knows where to go with the ball and once he gets in a rhythm, it’s hard to deal with him. Doesn’t surprise me they got hot.”

Defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, whose group has 14 interceptions, smiled when asked about the 35-year-old Stafford.

“The quarterback is playing out of his mind,” Henderson said. “Like every time I turn on the tape, this dude is throwing a dime to somebody, threading the needle. It is the combination of things — him, the system and the receivers. It’s a nightmare.”

The real nightmare is for the defenders. The Rams put players in motion, runs jet sweeps, have great receivers and can run the ball.

Giants linebackers coach John Egorugwu pointed out against the Ravens, the Rams opened with nine straight runs in moving from their own 24 to the Baltimore 9. The drive fizzled out when Stafford missed three straight passes and they had to settle for a field goal.

“I think they’re playing as well on offense as anybody in the NFL right now,” Egorugwu said.

Giants linebacker and leading tackle Bobby Okereke said with all the pre-snap movement and formations, facing the Rams can be like a chess game.

“It’s almost like a chance to see two or three or four moves ahead,” he said. “So if you can play with anticipation and see what formation they’re creating by the jet motion or what they’re disguising by that motion or where the formation set it, it puts you in a more advantageous position.”

