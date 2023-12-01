Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick says he’ll return from injury, play Sunday vs. Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsubrgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said Friday he will play this weekend against Arizona after being sidelined…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsubrgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said Friday he will play this weekend against Arizona after being sidelined for more than a month.

Sunday’s game against the visiting Cardinals would be Fitzpatrick’s action since suffering a hamstring injury against Jacksonville on Oct. 29. He said the lengthy recovery process can be “annoying” but required him to be patient in building back to full speed.

“You don’t know until you go,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s one of them injuries where you can feel great and then you go out there and you run and it’s still not 110 (percent). And then you can go out there and feel great and then you might pop some scar tissue or tweak it a little bit.

“And especially as a DB, receiver or running back, something like that, you don’t want to be out there until you’re 110 and you can play at full go.”

Fitzpatrick has participated fully in practice all week.

