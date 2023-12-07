Steelers LB Elandon Roberts active despite groin injury; Patriots will be without WR DeVante Parker

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Elandon Roberts’ groin injury won’t keep him out of Thursday night’s game against…

Roberts is active five days after injuring the groin in the first half of a loss to Arizona on Sunday. Roberts sustained in the injury in the first quarter and briefly returned to the game before leaving for good. The Steelers (7-5) are thin at inside linebacker. Veterans Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb are already out for the season with injuries.

Pittsburgh left guard Isaac Seumalo is also active despite leaving the loss to the Cardinals with a shoulder injury.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is out indefinitely after undergoing right ankle surgery, is inactive. Mitch Trubisky will make his first start in nearly a year while filling in for Pickett.

Running back Anthony McFarland, cornerback James Pierre, linebacker Markus Golden, offensive tackle Dylan Cook and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal are also inactive for the Steelers.

The Patriots (2-10) will be without wide receiver DeVante Parker, who was listed as questionable because of a knee injury. Parker is inactive, as is cornerback Shaun Wade, running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and JaMycal Hasty, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe and wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas.

