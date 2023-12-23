Steelers end 3-game skid, beat Bengals 34-11 behind Mason Rudolph

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph and embattled receiver George Pickens connected for two long touchdowns, and the Pittsburgh Steelers kept…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph and embattled receiver George Pickens connected for two long touchdowns, and the Pittsburgh Steelers kept their fading playoff hopes alive, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 34-11 on Saturday.

Rudolph, making his first start in two years in place of the injured Kenny Pickett and the ineffective Mitch Trubisky, hit Pickens for an 86-yard catch-and-run score on Pittsburgh’s second offensive snap. He found a streaking Pickens with a 66-yard rainbow in the third quarter as the Steelers (8-7) snapped a three-game skid.

Pickens caught four passes for 195 yards. Rudolph finished 17 of 27 for 290 yards as the Steelers put together their best offensive performance in years.

Jake Browning threw for 335 yards and a touchdown but also tossed three picks the Steelers turned into points as Cincinnati (8-7) saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Pittsburgh led 24-0 at halftime and cruised the rest of the way.

BILLS 24, CHARGERS 22

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen accounted for three touchdowns, Tyler Bass made a 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining, and Buffalo beat Los Angeles to improve its playoff chances.

Allen ran for two TDs and threw for one, becoming the first player in NFL history with four consecutive seasons of 40 combined touchdowns.

Bass’ go-ahead kick capped a 13-play, 64-yard drive that included Allen’s 15-yard completion to Khalil Shakir on third down. The Bills (9-6) have won four of their last five.

Buffalo turned the ball over three times to keep the short-handed Chargers in the game in their first outing under interim coach Giff Smith.

Cameron Dicker kicked a career-high five field goals and Easton Stick passed for 210 yards for Los Angeles (5-10), which has lost six of seven.

