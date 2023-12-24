Sports on TV for Monday, December 25

(All times Eastern)
Monday, December 25
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
NHLN — World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at New York
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Denver
ESPN — Golden State at Denver
5 p.m.
ABC — Boston at LA Lakers
ESPN — Boston at LA Lakers
8 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Miami
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Las Vegas at Kansas City
NICKELODEON — Las Vegas at Kansas City (Nickelodeon’s NFL Nickmas Game)
4:30 p.m.
FOX — NY Giants at Philadelphia
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Baltimore at San Francisco
