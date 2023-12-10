Samuel scores 2 TDs, Purdy throws for career-best 368 yards as 49ers beat Seahawks 28-16

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy has an embarrassment of riches surrounding him on San Francisco’s high-powered offense. The…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy has an embarrassment of riches surrounding him on San Francisco’s high-powered offense. The way he is able get all of them the ball is making the 49ers a nearly unstoppable force.

Deebo Samuel scored two touchdowns, George Kittle had a long TD catch and Christian McCaffrey ran for 145 yards to lead the 49ers to their 11th straight division win, 28-16 over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

“I’m part of a special group,” Purdy said. “Any one of our guys, any one of our eligibles, you get the ball in their hands and then they go do the rest.”

Brandon Aiyuk added 126 yards receiving as the quartet of playmakers for the 49ers (10-3) combined for 505 yards from scrimmage on the day to move San Francisco to the brink of winning back-to-back NFC West titles for the first time since 2011-12.

The Niners lead the Seahawks (6-7) and Rams by four games with four to play and hold the tiebreaker over Seattle.

“We have so many guys who can get such big plays on little plays,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We have a lot of explosive guys. When you’re not just one-dimensional in that way, it is a matter of time until it plays out.”

Seattle has lost four straight games for the first time in 14 seasons under Pete Carroll and has lost five in a row to the 49ers for the first time.

“We have to find a way to win,” linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “When you go against an elite team like that, you can’t give them anything. We have to find a way to execute better.”

Drew Lock threw two TD passes in his first start since the end of the 2021 season in place of an injured Geno Smith, but couldn’t keep up with the high-powered 49ers.

McCaffrey had a 72-yard run on the first play from scrimmage for San Francisco to set up a short TD run by Jordan Mason. Brock Purdy and Samuel took over from there after Purdy threw an early interception.

He responded by hitting Samuel on a 54-yard deep shot in the second quarter and broke the game open with a 44-yard TD pass to Kittle in the fourth quarter to make it 28-16. Samuel also scored on a short run after getting tackled at the 1 on a 13-yard reception.

“With how explosive our offense is, it’s just a matter of time before they make a big play down the field or a huge run. The way they started the game was incredible.”

Purdy finished 19 for 27 for a career-high 368 yards with two TDs and one interception, becoming the fourth player to complete at least 70% of his passes in seven straight games. Joe Montana holds the record with eight in 1989 for San Francisco.

Lock got the starting nod after Smith tested his injured groin a few hours prior to the game before being ruled out.

Lock started fast with a 31-yard TD pass on the opening drive to DK Metcalf, with Metcalf appearing to celebrate by sending a message in sign language.

Lock added a 25-yarder to Colby Parkinson late in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 21-16, but couldn’t get Seattle over the hump.

Lock finished 22 for 31 for 269 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.

“I think it was a blast being out there again,” Lock said. “I’m trying to balance the feeling of just finally playing again, and how good that feels and also not getting it done.”

HOT TEMPERS

Tempers flared late in the fourth quarter after Fred Warner intercepted a fourth-down pass from Lock, leading to a skirmish following a lateral.

Warner and Metcalf were most involved, exchanging hits and then Metcalf grabbing Warner’s face mask and not letting go. Niners cornerback Deommodore Lenoir also got involved by giving Metcalf a two-handed shove, and both of those players got ejected.

“If you want to call it frustration, yes it was frustration,” Metcalf said. “From my side, he hit me in the back of the head and I just retaliated.”

INJURIES

Seahawks: CB Devon Witherspoon (bruised ribs) left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return. … CB Artie Burns (knee) left in the second half and didn’t return.

49ers: CB Charvarius Ward (groin) left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return. … LB Oren Burks (knee) and DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring) didn’t return from injury.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: Host Philadelphia on Dec. 18.

49ers: Visit Arizona on Sunday.

