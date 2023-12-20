Raiders defense under coordinator Patrick Graham makes noticeable turnaround

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce called it the “less is more” approach that defensive coordinator Patrick…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce called it the “less is more” approach that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has adopted this season, and so far it’s working.

A year after Las Vegas had one of the NFL’s weakest defenses, the Raiders now are more of an asset than a liability, more of a reason why some games are won rather than lost.

Players say Graham is a big reason for that turnaround.

“He’s letting us play,” cornerback Amik Robertson said. “He’s confident in the plays he’s calling because he’s confident in the players. He’s letting us be us and he’s letting it loose. I think last season he was kind overthinking, but that was our first year with him.

“So now he’s more comfortable with his guys, and as you can see, he’s calling some great plays and putting his playmakers in position to make plays.”

The Raiders are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for ninth in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing an even 20 points per game. That’s quite a jump from the 24.6-point average Las Vegas allowed last season, which put its defense 26th.

Since Pierce took over as the interim coach six games ago, the Raiders have allowed a 15.5-point average. That includes giving up 31 points to Monday’s opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, and holding the Miami Dolphins 11.5 points below their league-leading scoring average.

The Raiders allowed 21 points in their most recent game, Dec. 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that is deceiving. Las Vegas held the Chargers to seven points through three quarters before LA scored twice in the fourth against reserves.

“I feel like for (Graham), I think it was definitely a point to make things simple, so we can play as fast as possible,” defensive end Malcolm Koonce said.

Rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson embodies the defense’s improvement. The No. 7 overall draft pick was considered a disappointment for most of the season as he worked his way back from a foot injury he sustained at Texas Tech last season and that cost him much of the offseason work for the Raiders.

Wilson has shown flashes recently of what the Raiders expected when they chose him. He had a sack, tackle for a loss and quarterback hit two weeks ago against the Minnesota Vikings and recovered a fumble against the Chargers.

“Part of confidence starts with getting reps,” Graham said. “We talk about it all the time, self-confidence over self-esteem. Self-esteem a lot of time is the talk. Self-confidence comes from the preparation you put in, the work you put in. He’s constantly getting better at practice.”

Maxx Crosby remains the focal point and is tied for fifth in the league with 13 1/2 sacks. But Crosby, unlike last season, isn’t having to do it virtually all himself this season.

He had no sacks and a tackle for a loss against the Chargers, but others stepped up. Koonce had two sacks, Jerry Tillery had a sack, 6-foot-3 and 327-pound tackle John Jenkins returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and Jack Jones jumped a route for an acrobatic interception and easy TD.

“What you’re seeing is everybody contributing to a defense,” Pierce said. “Patrick is sitting upstairs, and you don’t really have to do too much. The players are playing at a speed and a physicality that less is more. Allow them to use their God-given physical attributes and let them put that on display, and then you put them in position to make plays. It’s a group that believes in one another. They have fun with one another.”

INJURY UPDATES

Pierce said he was optimistic running back Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) and left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) would play at Kansas City.

“This is a game you want to play in now,” Pierce said. “You don’t watch it on television. You want to be there.”

Miller has missed four of the past five games, costing Las Vegas its top offensive lineman. Jacobs sat out only the game against the Chargers, but Pierce said it was a close call on whether or not to play him.

ROSTER MOVE

Defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera, drafted in the seventh round out of Arizona State, was waived Wednesday. He’s the first draft pick from this year’s class to be released.

Silvera had a strong training camp, but it didn’t translate into the season. He played in two games and made two tackles.

