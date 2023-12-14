Packers RB AJ Dillon has a broken right thumb; availability vs. Bucs uncertain

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has a broken right thumb, and it’s not…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has a broken right thumb, and it’s not clear whether he’ll play Sunday against Tampa Bay.

“We’re just taking it day by day, just trying to see how I’m feeling as it’s going and stuff like that moving forward,” Dillon said Thursday.

The injury occurred during the Packers’ final drive in their 24-22 loss to the New York Giants on Monday night.

“Got hit with a helmet lined up the right way,” Dillon said. “Hit just right enough.”

The Packers (6-7) were already thin at running back. Aaron Jones has missed the last three games with a knee injury and was limited in Thursday’s practice.

“I’m feeling a lot better,” Jones said. “Got to move around today in practice and making great strides. So, I’m going to take it day by day, but I feel I’m confident for Sunday.”

Emanuel Wilson, an undrafted rookie from Fort Valley State, remains on injured reserve with a shoulder issue. The Packers have Patrick Taylor on their active roster, and they signed Kenyan Drake to their practice squad last week.

Taylor had four carries for 30 yards and two catches for 22 yards against the Giants.

“We’ve got confidence in those guys,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Obviously Kenyan’s relatively new to our system, but I think he’s a pro. He’s handled himself accordingly since the day he got here. He’s put in the time. I think he’s got a pretty good understanding. He’s been around a lot of ball, so I think it’s easier, I would say, to acclimate in a timely fashion for guys that have been around a lot of different places, so I’ve got no reservations about him. Obviously PT’s done a lot of good things for us, and so, yeah, we’ll roll how we need to roll.”

Dillon has never missed a game due to injury in his four-year career.

“We’ve still got some days left in the week,” Dillon said. “Those questions, I’ve got to figure out myself. If I can go, I’m going to go. I’ve played through some stuff in the past couple years or whatever that, obviously, I’m hurting but I’m good enough to go. I try to be out there if I can. That doesn’t change right now.”

Dillon has rushed for a team-high 574 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. He has 22 catches for 223 yards.

NOTES LaFleur said he doesn’t anticipate WR Christian Watson (hamstring) practicing on Friday, making it increasingly likely the 2022 second-round pick misses a second straight game. … LG Elgton Jenkins (shoulder) and S Darnell Savage (shoulder) didn’t practice Thursday. … CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), OLB Kingsley Enagbare (toe), CB Keisean Nixon (quadriceps), S Jonathan Owens (knee), WR Jayden Reed (ankle), DL TJ Slaton (quadriceps), LB Quay Walker (shoulder) and WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) were limited in practice. Alexander has missed five straight games, and Walker didn’t play against the Giants. … CB Eric Stokes (hamstring) was a full practice participant. He could be activated from injured reserve.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.