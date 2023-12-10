Days after injuring ankle, Lawrence starts for Jaguars in loss to Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence started Sunday against the Cleveland Browns just days after sustaining a high…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence started Sunday against the Cleveland Browns just days after sustaining a high right ankle sprain that appeared more serious.

Lawrence had to be helped off the field after he got accidentally stepped on by a Jaguars lineman on Monday night in the fourth quarter of a loss against Cincinnati.

But the 24-year-old made a quick recovery, returning to practice Thursday before being cleared to face the Browns following a pregame workout. But he wasn’t at his best, throwing three interceptions as Cleveland beat Jacksonville 31-27.

The Browns started veteran Joe Flacco for the second week in a row after the 38-year-old’s solid performance last week in a loss. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t name his starter on Friday, taking the announcement up until kickoff.

The Browns have started four QBs this season for just the third time since 1950.

