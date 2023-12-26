Kicker Chad Ryland turns things around for Patriots with game-winning field goal in lost season

If Chad Ryland can turn things around, maybe the Patriots can, too. The New England rookie has been the worst…

If Chad Ryland can turn things around, maybe the Patriots can, too.

The New England rookie has been the worst kicker in the league, including two early misses in Sunday’s game against Denver — a 47-yard field goal and an extra point. But with the game on the line, Ryland connected on a 56-yard field goal with 2 seconds left to earn New England a 26-23 victory over the Broncos.

It was the second win in three games for the Patriots (4-11), and both came against teams fighting for playoff berths.

“Often times, you find the greatest treasure in the darkest caves,” said Ryland, who was 14 for 22 for the season before nailing the game-winner. “I’ve obviously been struggling a little bit this year, and I was really, really fortunate to be surrounded by a team that believes in me.”

The kicking isn’t the biggest reason New England is headed to its worst season since Bill Belichick took over in 2000. But Ryland’s struggles seemed to embody the way the coaching guru had lost his touch – especially in personnel decisions.

Belichick traded up in the fourth round to grab Ryland, who started as a walk-on at Eastern Michigan before spending one year at Maryland. It was the highest spot Belichick had ever picked a kicker.

After beating out veteran Nick Folk in training camp, Ryland missed a couple of long-ish attempts early in the season before going a month without a miss. Then, in back-to-back games, he missed 35-yard attempts in one-score losses; the Patriots added Matthew Wright to the practice squad as insurance, but Ryland remained active (and missed a 41-yarder against Kansas City last week).

New England scored a pair of touchdowns in 6 seconds to open a 23-7 lead in the third quarter on Sunday night before Denver answered with back-to-back TDs — and matching 2-point conversions – to tie it. The Patriots’ next possession went backward, but after forcing a punt they got the ball back with 58 seconds and one timeout left.

Bailey Zappe connected with DeVante Parker for 27 yards to the Denver 47, and then two short passes set things up for Ryland at the 38 for what would be the longest kick of his career.

“I didn’t waver in confidence at all, because I knew that the guys I had around me still believed in me, and have believed in me all year. That means more to an athlete — and even more so a kicker — than I think I can put into words,” Ryland said. “Having that support system — you have guys like Matt Slater coming up to you, telling you, ’Hey, man. We’re going to need you in the fourth quarter here. That’s what it’s turning out to be.’ Matt the prophet: That’s what it turned out to be.”

It’s too late for the Patriots this season, but if Ryland can be more consistent he could be one less thing for Belichick — or whoever is the coach — to worry about next year.

“You need those plays at the right time. When you need to make them, you need to make them to win (and) tonight we made them,” Belichick said on Sunday. “Unfortunately, there’s been some other weeks where we haven’t been able to make them.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The defense continues to keep the team in games, this time stopping the Broncos after they stripped the ball away from Zappe on the New England 6 on the first play of the game. Denver went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2 and Javonte Williams got stuffed at the 1.

“There were a lot of thank you’s that I was telling everyone,” Zappe said. “That sort of nullifies what happens. You don’t want to turn the ball over, but if they don’t get any points, that’s a win.”

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Zappe, who had struggled in the second half since taking over for Mac Jones, put up 20 points in the third quarter and gave New England a 16-point lead. But Jones was completely unproductive in the first quarter — including the first-play strip-sack — and for three straight three-and-outs in the fourth before the winning drive.

STOCK UP

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore led the way, sacking Russell Wilson three times in the third quarter for his first career three-sack game. Barmore has 8½ sacks this season. He eight tackles in all, with two for a loss; he also forced a fumble.

STOCK DOWN

With their fourth victory of the season, the Patriots moved down in the draft order, from second to fourth overall. If they stay there, they would likely miss out on one of the top three prizes: Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or North Carolina QB Drake Maye.

INJURIES

Special teams star Matthew Slater (hamstring) was a surprise scratch from Sunday’s game. Tight end Hunter Henry (knee) and safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) were also inactive. Defensive back Jalen Mills left the game with a head injury.

KEY NUMBER

100 — The Patriots are the only team without either a 100-yard rusher or 100-yard receiver in any game this season. No team has ever done that for an entire season of at least 16 games. The Colts did it in a nine-game season in 1982 and Washington did it for the entire 14-game 1977 season.

NEXT STEPS

The Patriots finish with a pair of AFC East rivals that they’ve already beaten this season: the Bills on Sunday and the Jets on Jan. 7. The Jets (6-9) are already out of the playoff hunt; Buffalo (9-6) is in contention for the division title or a wild-card berth.

