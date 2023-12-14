Jets’ defense focused on slowing the speedy Dolphins’ ‘mini track team’ in rematch

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Mosley got a first-hand look at the Miami Dolphins three weeks ago. And the…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Mosley got a first-hand look at the Miami Dolphins three weeks ago. And the New York Jets linebacker knows if you blink, you might miss their speedy offense.

“It’s like a mini track team out there,” Mosley said Thursday. “You see it on film, you watch it on TV, but until you’re out there running around with them, you really don’t know how fast those guys are.”

Between running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane and wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios, the Dolphins have perhaps the fastest set of skill players in the league. They have all helped Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense be one of the most productive — and explosive — units in the NFL.

That was on full display when Miami romped past New York 34-13 on Nov. 24 in the league’s first game played on Black Friday. The Dolphins — who didn’t even have an injured Achane in that game — ran for 167 yards and rolled up 395 yards total in the victory.

“By the third toss or the third sweep, I was like, ‘All right, is this football or track?’” Mosley said with a smile.

This time, the Jets know exactly what to expect from the speedy Dolphins, even though they’re a bit banged up on the offensive line with four starters sidelined and Hill (ankle) and Achane (toe) sitting out the first two days of practice.

“I thought we limited the explosives at a decent level, but we can definitely do better in that way,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “The run game was the stuff that really got under me, and I didn’t coach it well enough, didn’t create a plan that was good enough to stop the run game. So we’re excited about this opportunity to show what we can do.”

In the previous meeting, Mostert ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns, Jeff Wilson Jr. had 56 yards on 11 carries and Darrynton Evans rushed twice for 16 yards as Miami controlled the clock and the momentum in the second half.

“It wasn’t a long wait, so that’s the best thing about it,” linebacker Quincy Williams said of playing the Dolphins again. “The biggest thing is their perimeter runs. They’re a very fast team, so it kind of leans toward one of my ‘super powers,’ so I’m looking forward to that.

“Stopping the perimeter run is a big focus this week with all of their speed.”

That element makes it difficult for defenses to defend the Dolphins, who rank first in the NFL in total offense and passing offense, and second in running offense.

“You’re so concerned with their vertical passing game, that it’s really hard to devote the necessary resources to the run all the time,” Ulbrich said. “So it’s trying to find that balance when you feel like it’s run, when there’s less chance of them going vertical and devoting the resources.

“So, it’s a give and take and it’s a fine line, but I have to give our guys a better opportunity to defend the run at times.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was an offensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2016, when Ulbrich was on the same staff as the linebackers coach. The two became good buddies — “one of my better friends in the business,” Ulbrich said — and McDaniel showed signs even back then of becoming a creative play caller.

“I knew he was one of the most insanely intelligent human beings that I’ve ever been around in my life,” Ulbrich said. “It’s no surprise in my mind that he’s having such success.”

But Ulbrich and the Jets just want to slow all that down a bit on Sunday.

“He really does an excellent job at figuring out your rules and then how can I attack those rules, how can I compromise your rules, how can I put your guys in conflict the entire game?” Ulbrich said. “So, it’s my job to try to eliminate those conflicts. It’s my job to try to figure out ways we can alleviate some of that stress he’s trying to put on our players, but it’s a chess match, for sure.”

NOTES: QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles tendon) was limited at practice after sitting out Wednesday. He dropped back several times and threw passes during the short window the reporters are allowed to watch. … WR Jason Brownlee (ankle) and OL Carter Warren (hip) sat out for the second straight day. … RB Breece Hall (ankle), FB Nick Bawden (knee), C Joe Tippmann (shoulder), OL Max Mitchell (neck) and DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle) were all limited.

