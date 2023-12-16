Jake Browning continues hot streak, rallies Bengals to 27-24 win over Vikings in OT

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jake Browning led Cincinnati to three fourth-quarter touchdowns and directed the winning drive in overtime, and the…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jake Browning led Cincinnati to three fourth-quarter touchdowns and directed the winning drive in overtime, and the Bengals beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 on Saturday to improve their position in the playoff race.

Browning won his third straight start and improved to 3-1 since Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending right wrist injury. He threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Tee Higgins went high over a Vikings defender to catch a 16-yard pass from Browning for the tying touchdown with 39 seconds left in regulation.

In overtime, a scrambling Browning found Tyler Boyd for a 44-yard completion that got Cincinnati (8-6) into Vikings territory and set up Evan McPherson’s game-ending 29-yard field goal.

Browning was 29 for 42 for 324 yards with two touchdowns — both to Higgins — and an interception.

Nick Mullens, the fourth quarterback to start a game this season for the Vikings, passed for 303 yards with two TDs but threw two interceptions. Minnesota (7-7) has lost three of four.

LIONS 42, BRONCOS 17

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff matched a career high with five touchdown passes, three to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, and Detroit routed Denver.

The NFC North-leading Lions (10-4) could clinch a spot in the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season if other results go their way this weekend. The simplest scenario would be a loss or tie by Seattle to Philadelphia on Monday night.

The Broncos’ hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season took a hit. Denver (7-7) had won six of its previous seven games to pull within a game of AFC West-leading Kansas City.

Goff threw touchdown passes in the second quarter to LaPorta, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown to give Detroit a 21-0 halftime lead. Denver had just 75 yards in the first half.

Goff was 24 of 34 for 278 yards and didn’t have a turnover. He joined Houston’s C.J. Stroud as the only QBs to throw for five TDs in a game this season.

COLTS 30, STEELERS 13

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes and Indianapolis improved its playoff prospects, beating sagging Pittsburgh.

Minshew was 18 of 28 for 215 yards and matched his career high for TD passes while leading a Colts offense lacking its usual complement of playmakers. Leading receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and top rusher Zack Moss left the game with injuries. The Colts finished with 170 yards rushing.

The Colts (8-6) have won five of six and hold the AFC’s final playoff spot. The Steelers (7-7) dropped their third straight and fell into last place in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh took an early 13-0 lead behind backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, but by late in the fourth quarter, the Colts had scored 30 consecutive points and third-stringer Mason Rudolph was slinging passes for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh only had 74 yards rushing and finished with 216 total yards.

