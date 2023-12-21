Giants running back Saquon Barkley looking for success in Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley enjoys taking the trip down the New Jersey Turnpike to play the Philadelphia…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley enjoys taking the trip down the New Jersey Turnpike to play the Philadelphia Eagles.

Facing the Eagles (10-4) is always a challenge. Driving into Lincoln Financial Field, the fans will scream and throw things at the New York Giants team bus, and that’s just the polite stuff.

On the field, it is a fierce struggle against an NFC East rival.

The problem for the star Giants running back and his teammates is the past decade has been one fruitless trip after another. The Eagles have won their past 10 home games against New York (5-9), and 16 of 19 overall. They won all three last season, including a blowout win in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs.

“I don’t think that sits well in anybody’s stomach,” Barkley said Thursday. “I don’t think that sits well if you’ve been here for a long time, especially the guys that have been here the longest, (wide receiver) Shep(ard Sterling), myself. We hate saying that we hate answering the questions, ‘How would it feel to win in Philly’ or to not beat Philly. We’re sick and tired of it.”

The only way that’s going to change is for the Giants to beat the Eagles on Christmas Day. However, that’s a big ask.

The Giants’ playoff chances took a big hit this past weekend when they were beaten by the Saints in New Orleans. While the Eagles have already clinched a postseason spot, they have lost their past three games.

Barkley said Philadelphia’s losing streak will not come into play Monday. The Eagles are loaded on both sides of the ball.

“No matter what happened in the last three games, they are still a great team, they are one of the best teams in the NFL,” Barkley said. “You know the environment is going to be — it’s going to be a tough game and I said if we want to come out with a win, we’ve got to play our best ball.”

The Giants haven’t done much on offense this season. Last week was the fourth time this season they failed to score a touchdown. Barkley was limited to 14 yards rushing on nine carries and two receptions for 23 yards. He played 31 of 62 offensive plays in the 24-6 loss to the Saints.

“Clearly last week my snap percentage wasn’t as high,” the No. 2 overall pick in 2018 said. “I guess that could kind of play into — and the game kind of got out of hand. I don’t play much in situations like that, you could look at Dallas, you could look at any game I’ve been a part of really, but I didn’t make too much of it. I just do what I’m asked to do.”

The Eagles last week had Matt Patricia make the defensive calls, replacing coordinator Sean Desai. While Barkley said there were some small differences in the play-calling, he pays more attention to the individual players because he understands Philadelphia’s defensive scheme.

Barkley will enter the game needing 203 yards rushing for his second straight 1,000-yard season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.