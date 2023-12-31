Giants first-round draft pick Deonte Banks won’t play against Rams because of shoulder injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks is inactive and will not play against the Los…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks is inactive and will not play against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday because of a shoulder injury.

The first-round draft pick had started every game this season. He was hurt in the second half of Monday’s loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia. His two interceptions are tied for the team lead. He had been listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua was active for the game after being listed as questionable on Friday with a hip injury.

