Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert, Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb among best bets to score in Week 16 of NFL season

We’re coming to the end of an arduous fantasy season, but if there are any silver linings, they’re in the…

We’re coming to the end of an arduous fantasy season, but if there are any silver linings, they’re in the form of these touchdown scorers. These are the best bets to find the end zone in Week 16.

___

Running Back

KYREN WILLIAMS, RAMS

Few players can match the scoring prowess of Williams, who’s found the end zone five times in the past five games. This week, he’ll face a Saints defense that’s softened against the run in recent weeks, so much so that they’re our ninth-best matchup for opposing runners. Vegas gives Williams -125 odds to score, the second-best odds for a running back this week, based on what he’s been doing on the ground and through the air and his favorable matchup. Only Rachaad White has seen more snaps over the past month at his position, so when the Rams find themselves in scoring position, Williams is sure to be there.

RAHEEM MOSTERT, DOLPHINS

The current rushing TD leader (18), by far, Mostert has been an unlikely season saver, but here he is nonetheless. I’d be a little wary of his Week 16 matchup, the Cowboys, earlier in the season, but at 14th best for RBs this week, Dallas has turned into a middling matchup for opposing runners. James Cook dominated them in Week 15 for more than 200 combined yards and two TDs. Mostert has scored twice in all but one of his past four games, and in that one he was still able to find the end zone once. Vegas gives Mostert a league-high -200 odds to reach the end zone this week, and his 51.79% TD dependency all but guarantees his involvement in at least one scoring opportunity.

JAMES COOK, BILLS

Yes, Cook dominated in Week 15, but he was on a roll before his Dallas romp, scoring in two of the three previous games he played in. With the rest of the Bills offense in a lull, he’s been taking the team on his back, and Cook will stay heavily involved in a plus matchup with the Chargers in Week 16. Our seventh-best matchup for opposing runners coming in, the Chargers are struggling, giving up 63 points to the Raiders in Week 15. Cook will have little trouble reaching the end zone, on the ground or in the air. Either way, you can pencil him in for a score.

___

Wide Receiver

COURTLAND SUTTON, BRONCOS

The only player with at least 55 receptions and 45%+ TD dependency, Sutton is reliant on TDs in his fantasy game, but it’s working out for him. He’s found the end zone in four of his past six games, as Denver’s primary red zone option, and he’s primed to do it again this week against the Patriots. New England makes for our 12th-best matchup for opposing WRs, having given up the seventh-most TDs (13) to WRs this season, so Sutton is in a good spot. On the field 94% of snaps in Week 15, he’s going to be a pivotal player in Denver’s offensive scheme again this week, especially since New England is a bottom-five matchup for runners.

MIKE EVANS, BUCCANEERS

Finding the end zone in five of his past six games, Evans (11 TD) trails only Miami’s Tyreek Hill (12) in TD grabs for a receiver. This week, he’ll get to face Jacksonville, our sixth-best matchup for WRs in Week 16. They’ve allowed 16 TDs to WRs this season, the fifth-highest mark in the league, and they’ve been floundering as of late, losing their past two games. With -105 odds to score, the best for a WR this week, Evans is likely to reach the end zone at least once.

CEEDEE LAMB, COWBOYS

The key cog in Dallas’ offense in Week 15, Lamb found the end zone for the sixth straight game against Buffalo. With 10 scores on the season, third most for a WR, Lamb could reach the end zone this week as Dallas will face Miami, bringing together two of the most-prolific offenses in the league. Vegas gives Lamb -105 odds, same as Mike Evans, to score, and I’m inclined to agree. Lamb played 100% of snaps in Week 15, and it’s unlikely that he’ll leave the field in this one. There isn’t a better bet to score this week.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.