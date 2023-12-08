Chiefs missing 4 starters, including top RB Isiah Pacheco, with Buffalo visiting on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without four of their starters, including running back Isiah…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without four of their starters, including running back Isiah Pacheco and left tackle Donovan Smith on offense, when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Chiefs also will be without linebacker Drue Tranquill and safety Bryan Cook, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday.

Pacheco, who had offseason shoulder surgery, bruised the same shoulder and missed the entire week of practice. The league’s fifth-leading rusher was coming off a big game, running 18 times for 110 yards and a score in a 27-19 loss to Green Bay.

Former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has largely fallen out of favor in the Kansas City offense over the past two years, will start at running back against Buffalo. Jerick McKinnon will be back from a groin injury and back him up while Deneric Prince is expected to be elevated from the practice squad to provide additional depth.

“(Edwards-Helaire) has been a really good mentor and leader in the room; it starts there. Then when he gets on the field, is given opportunities, he makes the most of it,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said this week. “The running back position gets hit quite a bit, so if you have an injury or you need a next-man-up, you want to have a guy like Clyde ready.”

Smith hurt this neck against the Packers last Sunday. Rookie lineman Wanya Morris will continue as his replacement.

“The guys that have been stepping in have played,” Reid said. “That’s the positive part of it. It’s not new territory for them.”

The Chiefs expected to be without Cook, who severely sprained his ankle against the Packers, and Tranquill, who was placed in the concussion protocol. Mike Edwards and Chamarri Conner are next up at safety, and Kansas City hopes it can activate starting linebacker Nick Bolton off injured reserve after he logged a full week of practice.

Bolton has been out since fracturing his wrist against the Chargers on Oct. 22. Tranquill had been taking his place.

“(Bolton) boosts me. I mean that. He’s an energy giver,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “I know the guys feel that in the huddle. … Everybody knows what he’s about, what he brings and how he communicates. You’d have to ask him a little bit more exactly — he knows where he’s at with (his injury). We trust the trainers and Nick on that.”

