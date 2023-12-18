Browns overcoming major injuries, defying odds while stacking up wins and moving closer to playoffs

CLEVELAND (AP) — “Only in Cleveland” is a catchphrase attached to the many negative moments in the city’s checkered sports…

The Browns are changing its meaning this season.

On Sunday, they pulled off another improbable win — their sixth by four points or less — by rallying for 13 points in the fourth quarter for a 20-17 victory over Chicago, but not before surviving a Hail Mary on the final play when the ball dropped in and out of the hands of Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

“I blacked out,” coach Kevin Stefanski said of the final moment, while also speaking on behalf of 60,000 fans.

In years past, that’s a touchdown. No doubt. Because good things seem to rarely happen to or for the Browns (9-5).

However, there’s something special about this version of Cleveland’s team. Against all odds, it just keeps winning.

“Whatever it (expletive) takes,” Stefanski screamed to his players in the locker room before handing out game balls.

Cleveland is on the verge of just its second playoff appearance since 2002 despite a slew of major injuries and despite starting four different quarterbacks, including 38-year-old Joe Flacco, who was signed last month and is debunking previous theories about rust and retirement.

For three quarters Sunday, Flacco was flawed — and sometimes worse. In the fourth, he was fabulous.

Flacco passed for 212 yards, completing several did-he-really-do-that throws as the Browns overcame a 17-7 deficit in the final 12:27 to nudge closer to a postseason berth.

In just his third game with Cleveland, Flacco passed for 374 yards with a performance that has raised more questions about the team’s decision to pursue and sign Deshaun Watson, their $230 million QB out for the year with a shoulder injury.

In a way, Flacco has unintentionally hijacked the Browns, quickly becoming a leader and rallying point. For the second week in a row, teammates credited Flacco’s unflappability down the stretch as vital to the comeback.

“A calm, cool dude,” said running back Jerome Ford. “Really chill. No real panic. The best way I can explain it is everything could be exploding around him, and you’ll just see him sitting there calm, trying to get everything together and figure stuff out.

“No panic at all. I feel like it kind of just helps us and we feed off of it. Seeing him calm in tough situations, it helps us remain calm.”

If Flacco, who signed an incentive-based, $4.05 million contract for the remainder of the season last week, keeps winning and let’s say the Browns advance a round or two in the AFC playoffs, they could face a scenario where they would have to strongly consider bringing him back.

Only in Cleveland.

WHAT’S WORKING

The Browns believe.

Cleveland’s players have completely bought into Stefanski’s “let’s go 1-0” and “next man up” mantras, messages that may have felt hollow in years past but are coming to life each and every week as the Browns pile up unexpected wins.

The injuries could catch up at some point, but until that happens this is a dangerous team capable of making a playoff run.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Every NFL team has injuries. The Browns are the extreme.

Just last week, they lost five regulars to season-ending injuries, and when All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio left Sunday’s game early with back spasms, it meant Cleveland was missing four of its five starting offensive linemen.

The Browns couldn’t run behind the backups as Cleveland finished with just 29 yards on 18 attempts, placing more pressure on Flacco to make plays from the pocket.

STOCK UP

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is having his best season as a pro. He seemed to be all over the field on Sunday, recording six tackles, a sack, interception, two tackles for loss and two pass defenses.

Owusu-Koramoah has thrived under first-year coordinator Jim Schwartz.

“He’s playing at a high level,” Stefanski said. “He’s stronger than he ever has been. We know his athleticism shows up on the tape right away, but I think he’s playing really strong as well.”

STOCK DOWN

Once again, the officials didn’t do Myles Garrett any favors.

Cleveland’s star defensive end expressed frustration at not drawing any holding calls despite obvious instances where Chicago players were not playing by the rules. However, Garrett, who was fined $25,000 by the league last week for criticizing officials, decided to stay quiet following the win over the Bears.

Stefanski was also careful about his choice of words, opting to rave about Garrett’s overall season.

“I’ll get on the soapbox here for a second,” he said. “He’s the best player on the best defense in the league right now. He’s the defensive player of the year. I don’t think it’s close.

“I don’t know that there’s anybody in the same realm as him. The way Myles is playing is unbelievable.”

INJURIES

Stefanski had no specific update on Bitonio, whose back locked up during pregame warmups. … C Ethan Pocic (neck stinger) was also inactive, along with LB Anthony Walker Jr. (knee) and S Juan Thornhill (calf).

KEY NUMBER

939 — Yards passing for Flacco, the most for any quarterback in his first three starts for the Browns. Baker Mayfield had the previous high with 875 in 2018.

WHAT’S NEXT

A meaningful Christmas Eve game in Houston against the Texans (8-6), who won in overtime at Tennessee on Sunday behind former Browns backup QB Case Keenum as rookie C.J. Stroud was out with a concussion.

