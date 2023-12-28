Broncos bench Wilson, turn to Stidham with playoff hopes nearly vanished heading into Chargers game

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-10) at DENVER (7-8) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS BETTING LINE: Broncos by 3 1/2, according to…

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-10) at DENVER (7-8)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS

BETTING LINE: Broncos by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 6-9; Broncos 5-9-1.

SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 72-55-1.

LAST MEETING: Broncos beat Chargers 24-7 on Dec. 10 at SoFi Stadium.

LAST WEEK: Chargers lost to Bills 24-22, Broncos lost to Patriots 26-23.

CHARGERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (18), RUSH (24), PASS (13), SCORING (18).

CHARGERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (29), RUSH (17), PASS (30), SCORING (26).

BRONCOS OFFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (14), PASS (25), SCORING (16).

BRONCOS DEFENSE: OVERALL (30), RUSH (31), PASS (24), SCORING (29).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Chargers plus-1; Broncos plus-4.

CHARGERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Easton Stick makes his third NFL start and is still looking for his first win. Stick has completed 70.8% of his passes in his two starts, and had a turnover-free game last week against Buffalo after having an interception and two lost fumbles on Dec. 14 at Las Vegas. Stick became the quarterback after Justin Herbert suffered a broken index finger on his right hand during the second quarter in the first meeting against the Broncos.

BRONCOS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Jarrett Stidham takes over for the benched Russell Wilson and makes his first start for the Broncos. He is 0-2 in four seasons in the NFL including stints with the Patriots, Raiders and Broncos. Coach Sean Payton wanted to get a look at Stidham before deciding what to do at quarterback in 2024.

KEY MATCHUP: Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles versus Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack. Bolles was part of the protection that held Mack without a sack in their previous meeting, starting a string of three games without a sack for Mack. His 15 sacks this season ties a career high that Mack set in 2015 with the Raiders. He had five of those sacks against the Broncos on Dec. 13, 2015.

KEY INJURIES: Chargers WR Keenan Allen could miss a third straight game because of a heel injury. WR Joshua Palmer is in concussion protocol. LB Joey Bosa is practicing and could be activated from injured reserve after missing the past five games because of a foot injury. For the Broncos, receiver Courtland Sutton remains in concussion protocol. Linebacker Baron Browning (concussion) didn’t practice earlier this week and fellow linebacker Nik Bonitto (knee) was limited.

SERIES NOTES: The Broncos won the only playoff game the AFC West foes have against each other following the 2013 season. Denver won 27-20 at home on Jan. 3, 2014, propelling them to Super Bowl 48. The Broncos have won the past four games played in Denver.

STATS AND STUFF: The Chargers were eliminated from the AFC playoff race last week and the Broncos have a narrow path to the playoffs, where they haven’t been in eight years. Denver would have to win its final two games and Kansas City would have to lose out for the Broncos to make it to the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season. … Chargers RB Austin Ekeler needs 35 yards for his third straight season with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards. … K Cameron Dicker has made 24 of 25 field goals, including a career-high five last week, and all 35 extra points. … Rookie WR Derius Davis leads all qualifying punt returners with an average of 16.2 yards per return. … First-round pick WR Quentin Johnston had three catches for 91 yards in the first meeting. … LB Eric Kendricks has a sack in two of three career games against Denver. … The Broncos are going for their first sweep of the Chargers since 2019. … A win would give Denver eight wins for the first time since 2016. … Justin Simmons has 30 interceptions, tying him with Dennis Smith for third most by a safety in Broncos history. … LB Josey Jewell had a big game against the Chargers in Week 14, with nine tackles, a sack, forced fumble and a pass defensed.

FANTASY TIP: With Sutton in concussion protocol, WR Tim Patrick on IR and TE Greg Dulcich bothered by a bad hamstring all season, it’s going to be up to WR Jerry Jeudy to provide Stidham with an intermediate target and deep threat Sunday. Rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. is coming off a three-catch, 63-yard performance against New England. He’s looking for his first receiving TD since Sept. 17 against Washington.

