Bills pass rusher Von Miller inactive against Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills edge rusher Von Miller was listed as inactive for Buffalo’s game against New England on Sunday in the latest setback for a player underperforming on the field and facing legal issues off it.

This marks the first game Miller will miss since appearing in 11 straight after being activated off the physically unable to perform list. The 34-year-old had been sidelined since requiring surgery for several injuries to his right knee about 13 months ago.

The NFL’s active leader in sacks acknowledged this week that he is still being slowed by the injury. He’s been credited with three tackles and three quarterback hits in 11 games.

Miller is also facing allegations of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend after turning himself in to police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30. Miller denied the allegations by calling them “100 percent false” and “blown out of proportion” in speaking publicly on Thursday for the first time being arrested.

Miller being listed inactive coincides with edge rusher A.J. Epenesa returning after missing two games with a rib injury. Starting safety Micah Hyde is also active after missing two games with a neck injury.

The Bills (9-6) control their path to clinch a fifth consecutive playoff berth.

The Patriots (4-11) most notable inactive players were starting left tackle Trent Brown (illness), starting safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) and tight end Hunter Henry (knee). The team on Saturday placed receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on season-ending IR.

