49ers try to push their winning streak to 6 games when they travel to face Cards

SAN FRANCISCO (10-3) at ARIZONA (3-10) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS OPENING LINE: 49ers by 12 1/2, according to FanDuel…

SAN FRANCISCO (10-3) at ARIZONA (3-10)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE: 49ers by 12 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 7-6; Cardinals 7-6.

SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 35-29.

LAST MEETING: 49ers won 35-16 on Oct. 1 in Santa Clara, California.

LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Seahawks 28-16; Cardinals beat Steelers 24-10 on Dec. 3.

NINERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (3), PASS (3), SCORING (3)

NINERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (7), RUSH (1), PASS (16), SCORING (1).

CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (9), PASS (30), SCORING (26).

CARDINALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (30), PASS (13), SCORING (30).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: 49ers plus-11; Cardinals even.

49ERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Deebo Samuel became the second player in NFL history to have back-to-back games with at least 100 yards receiving with a TD run and TD catch. Samuel has 265 yards receiving with three TD catches and two TD runs the past two games. His 19 career TD runs are the most for any wide receiver since at least 1960.

CARDINALS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Kyler Murray has led the Cardinals to a 2-2 record since his return from a torn ACL in his right knee. Murray’s thrown for 864 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions over four games while making the adjustment to new coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

KEY MATCHUP: Cardinals RB James Conner vs. the 49ers defense. Conner is having his best season since 2018 and has an outside shot at reaching 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career. He’ll go against a stout 49ers defense that’s been the best in the NFL against the run.

KEY INJURIES: The 49ers are dealing with several injuries. DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee) and LB Oren Burks (knee) are expected to miss the game. … CB Charvarius Ward (groin), LB Dre Greenlaw (hip, ankle), DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring), G Spencer Burford (knee) and TE Ross Dwelley (ankle) are all questionable. The Cardinals are relatively healthy after coming off a bye week. WR Marquise Brown (heel) missed Wednesday’s practice. WR Michael Wilson (neck) could return after missing four of the past five games.

SERIES NOTES: The Niners have won six of the past nine matchups, including the past three.

STATS AND STUFF: The 49ers clinched their third straight playoff berth last week and can clinch their first division title since 2019 with a win on Sunday. … San Francisco has won 11 straight games against NFC West opponents, one shy of the longest streak ever, last done by the Rams in 1999-2000. … The Niners have at least three sacks in six straight games and lead the NFL with 25 in that span. … San Francisco is tied for the NFL lead with 61 receptions of at least 20 yards. … The 49ers lead the NFL with 59 points scored on the opening drive of the game. … The Niners averaged 9.94 yards per play last week for their most in a game in the Super Bowl era. … San Francisco QB Brock Purdy has completed at least 70% of his passes in seven straight games, one shy of the NFL record held by Joe Montana (1989) and Drew Brees (2017-18). … RB Christian McCaffrey has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in six straight games. The only 49ers player to do it seven games in a row in the same season was Roger Craig in 1988. … McCaffrey leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,614) and first downs (91) and is second with 17 TDs. … WR Brandon Aiyuk is the fifth Niners player with back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. … Ward leads the NFL with 20 passes defensed. … Fred Warner’s four INTs are tied for the most ever in a season for a 49ers linebacker. … The Cardinals played their sixth turnover-free game in a win over the Steelers on Dec. 3. That’s tied for the league lead with the Cowboys, Texans and Niners. … Cardinals TE Trey McBride has 56 catches this season, which is tied for the most in Cardinals’ franchise history for a tight end. … The Cardinals have had two touchdown drives of 99 yards this season, including one against the Steelers in the Dec. 3 win. It’s the first time in at least 45 years that the franchise has had two or more 99-yard TD drives. … Arizona is averaging 4.7 yards per rush this season, which ranks third in the league. … Murray comes into the game having thrown 91 straight pass attempts without an interception.

FANTASY TIP: McBride has 440 yards receiving and two touchdowns over his past six games. The second-year player out of Colorado State is emerging as a top 10 option at tight end.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.