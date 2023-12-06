49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill among best bets to score in Week 14 of NFL season

It’s crunch time, playoff time, and scoring is of the utmost importance. These are the players who will take you…

Running Back

JOE MIXON, BENGALS

It’s a tale of two halves for Mixon, who’s scored in all but one game since his Week 7 bye. Backup QB Jake Browning hasn’t been the end for the Bengals offense and Mixon is playing a major role to help alleviate the pressure. Only seven running backs had more snaps than Mixon last week. In Week 14 he’ll face the Colts, our fourth-best matchup for opposing runners. Indy has allowed 13 rushing TDs this season, the third-highest mark in the league, so Mixon is in a prime position to thrive this week.

ALVIN KAMARA, SAINTS

Kamara has trudged through a tough run of opponents these past few weeks and come out on the other side with two scores. He’ll get a major reprieve this week against a Panthers defense that’s our absolute best matchup for opposing running backs, allowing a league-high 19 TDs to running backs this season. Kamara has 130 odds from Vegas, better than most, to find the end zone this week.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, 49ERS

I couldn’t keep CMC off the list this week as his matchup with Seattle is just too tempting to pass up. He had 139 combined yards and two TDs in his first meeting with the Seahawks, so expectations are high for the encore this week. The league leader in running back scoring (17 TDs), McCaffrey is likely to maintain and extend his lead in Week 14. Vegas has him at -200 odds to score, the best of any player this week.

Wide Receiver

TYREEK HILL, DOLPHINS

I’m stating the obvious by putting Hill on the list again, but he’s the CMC of WRs, a virtual lock to find the end zone in almost every game. His matchup this week only strengthens the argument as Miami gets the Titans at home, the fourth-best matchup for opposing wide receivers in the league coming in. The league leader in receiving TDs, Hill has -150 odds, highest for a receiver this week, so mark him down for at least one trip to the end zone.

CEEDEE LAMB, COWBOYS

Similar to Mixon, Lamb came alive after his bye, scoring seven TDs in his six following games, compared to just one in the first six games. He’s going to be the key of the Cowboys offense this week, as his opponent, the Eagles, are second best against the run but last against receivers. Staying on the field more than 92% of the time, Lamb brings a 27.49% TD dependency and -135 Vegas scoring odds into the game.

COURTLAND SUTTON, BRONCOS

Sutton has yet to reach 100 yards receiving this season, but his nine TDs are the third-highest wide receiver tally in the league. He’s strong in the red zone and he’s going against a Chargers team that’s our second-best matchup for opposing wide receivers. They’ve allowed 15 TDs to wide receivers this season, the third-highest mark for a defense thus far. Sutton is the likely recipient of any expected scores, and Vegas gives him 120 odds to do so, the fourth-best odds for a receiver this week.

