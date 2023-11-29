Zappe, Cunningham — not Mac Jones — get snaps in open part of Patriots practice

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Quarterback Bailey Zappe and practice squad rookie Malik Cunningham took snaps in the portion of the…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Quarterback Bailey Zappe and practice squad rookie Malik Cunningham took snaps in the portion of the New England Patriots practice that media were allowed to watch on Wednesday.

Starter Mac Jones and third-stringer Will Grier, who was cut and re-signed in the past week, did not get any reps with reporters watching. Zappe and Jones both declined to speak to reporters.

“(Zappe) looked good,” receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “Him going out there, moving the chains, throwing the ball. He looked good.”

Jones was benched — for the fourth time this season — in a 10-7 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

“I’m not going to make any announcements on our lineup at any position,” coach Bill Belichick said. “It doesn’t matter what the position is. We’ll see how practice goes, see if everybody is ready to go. Hopefully everybody is ready to go, see what the injury situation is, and we’ll go with who we think is best on Sunday.”

Also Wednesday, Demario Douglas was listed on the Patriots injury report with a concussion, making it unlikely he will be able to return for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Placekicker Matthew Wright, who has played parts of three seasons with Pittsburgh, Jacksonville and Kansas City, was spotted in the locker room a day after the Patriots held a large special teams tryout. Incumbent kicker Chad Ryland has missed short field goals in each of the past two games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.