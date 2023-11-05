Washington 20, New England 17

Washington 3 7 10 0 — 20 New England 0 14 3 0 — 17 First Quarter Was_FG Slye…

Washington 3 7 10 0 — 20 New England 0 14 3 0 — 17

First Quarter

Was_FG Slye 37, 3:14.

Second Quarter

Was_Robinson 9 run (Slye kick), 12:05.

NE_H.Henry 14 pass from Mac.Jones (Ryland kick), 9:26.

NE_Stevenson 64 run (Ryland kick), 6:06.

Third Quarter

NE_FG Ryland 43, 10:14.

Was_Dotson 33 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 6:51.

Was_FG Slye 30, 1:49.

A_64,628.

___

Was NE First downs 23 18 Total Net Yards 432 327 Rushes-yards 29-124 19-107 Passing 308 220 Punt Returns 5-32 2–2 Kickoff Returns 3-72 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-20 Comp-Att-Int 29-45-1 24-44-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-17 0-0 Punts 5-47.8 6-54.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-30 4-30 Time of Possession 37:10 22:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Robinson 18-63, Gibson 6-34, Howell 5-27. New England, Stevenson 9-87, Elliott 6-17, Mac.Jones 3-3, Douglas 1-0.

PASSING_Washington, Howell 29-45-1-325. New England, Mac.Jones 24-44-1-220.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 5-73, Gibson 5-42, Dotson 4-69, Thomas 4-31, Crowder 4-23, Pringle 3-55, Brown 2-33, Robinson 1-4, Bates 1-(minus 5). New England, Smith-Schuster 6-51, Douglas 5-55, Stevenson 4-42, Henry 4-39, Elliott 3-15, Reagor 1-11, Thornton 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

