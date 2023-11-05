Washington 20, New England 17

|Washington
|3
|7
|10
|0
|—
|20
|New England
|0
|14
|3
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Was_FG Slye 37, 3:14.
Second Quarter
Was_Robinson 9 run (Slye kick), 12:05.
NE_H.Henry 14 pass from Mac.Jones (Ryland kick), 9:26.
NE_Stevenson 64 run (Ryland kick), 6:06.
Third Quarter
NE_FG Ryland 43, 10:14.
Was_Dotson 33 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 6:51.
Was_FG Slye 30, 1:49.
A_64,628.
___
|Was
|NE
|First downs
|23
|18
|Total Net Yards
|432
|327
|Rushes-yards
|29-124
|19-107
|Passing
|308
|220
|Punt Returns
|5-32
|2–2
|Kickoff Returns
|3-72
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-20
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-45-1
|24-44-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|0-0
|Punts
|5-47.8
|6-54.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|37:10
|22:50
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Robinson 18-63, Gibson 6-34, Howell 5-27. New England, Stevenson 9-87, Elliott 6-17, Mac.Jones 3-3, Douglas 1-0.
PASSING_Washington, Howell 29-45-1-325. New England, Mac.Jones 24-44-1-220.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 5-73, Gibson 5-42, Dotson 4-69, Thomas 4-31, Crowder 4-23, Pringle 3-55, Brown 2-33, Robinson 1-4, Bates 1-(minus 5). New England, Smith-Schuster 6-51, Douglas 5-55, Stevenson 4-42, Henry 4-39, Elliott 3-15, Reagor 1-11, Thornton 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
