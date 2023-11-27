Struggling Buccaneers still in position to control destiny in weak NFC South

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep wasting opportunities to take control of the woeful NFC South.…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep wasting opportunities to take control of the woeful NFC South.

Losing six of seven games following a 3-1 start, however, hasn’t done irreparable harm to the Bucs’ chances of winning a third consecutive division title.

That’s because the rival Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints haven’t been able to separate themselves from the pack, either.

“As crazy as it may sound, we’re one game out of first place. But the way we’re playing, it’s got to be turned around,” coach Todd Bowles said after Sunday’s 27-20 loss at Indianapolis left the Bucs at 4-7.

“It feels like we’re 10 games out, and we’re one game out,” Bowles added. “But we’ve got to play better. And we understand that as a unit.”

It’s the second week in a row the Bucs have been unable to pick up ground in a race Tampa Bay is trying to win for the third straight season.

At 5-6, the Falcons and Saints share the division lead. Despite falling on hard times since winning three of four to begin the season, the Bucs are in a position to control their fate because they will play four of their remaining six games within the division.

The stretch run includes home games this week against Carolina (1-10) and New Orleans (Dec. 31), as well as road outings against Atlanta (Dec. 10) and the last-place Panthers (Jan. 7). The Bucs play outside the division at Green Bay on Dec. 17 and host AFC South-leading Jacksonville the following week.

“We’re going to try and take them one at a time and see where we are at the end,” Bowles said Monday. “We’ve still got all our division games ahead of us, so we feel like we have a chance.”

WHAT’S WORKING

To a man, the Bucs talk about the need to make more plays. One player who’s consistently produced is WR Mike Evans, who on pace for his 10th consecutive season with 1,000-plus yards receiving. He caught two more touchdown passes against the Colts, giving him nine — second in the NFL behind Miami’s Tyreek Hill, who has 10.

“Mike is going to show up every week. … He’s one of the guys that leads us. He’s been like that his whole career,” Bowles said. “Can’t say enough about the guy.”

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Red zone scoring woes continue to undermine the Baker Mayfield-led offense. Three trips inside the Colts 20 produced one touchdown and a pair of field goals.

“We’ve got to punch it in. We’ve got to execute, whether it’s a penalty, whether it’s a missed pass, whether it’s a sack. We’ve got to be on the same page at the same time,” Bowles said. “Parts of the game we look very functional; other parts of the game we don’t. We’ve got to tie it up together if we are going to win any more ballgames.”

STOCK UP

RB Rachaad White had his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season — second of his career. The 15-carry, 100-yard performance included a career-best 38-yard burst that set up a fourth-quarter field goal. The second-year pro’s 6.7-yard per attempt average was White’s best in a single game as a pro.

STOCK DOWN

The defense played without two starters at Indianapolis, with LB Lavonte David (groin) and CB Jamel Dean (ankle) inactive because of injuries. LB Devin White (foot) was limited in practice last week and has been hindered at times this season by an assortment of injuries. He was in a position Sunday to stop Colts QB Gardner Minshew from scoring on a short TD run, but lacked the mobility to make a play that’s usually routine for him.

“It’s really tough, but I never make excuses,” White said. “I’m just trying to give my guys that leadership and just make plays when I can.”

INJURIES

Mayfield (ankle) left briefly in the first quarter against the Colts, but returned and finished the game. Bowles said Monday a MRI was negative but that it was too soon to speculate on the quarterback’s status.

“I know he’s pretty sore right now,” Bowles said. “We’ll try to give him a break when he needs one during the week and see how he feels. I’ve got to see how he’s moving.”

KEY NUMBER

90. With two touchdown receptions at Indianapolis, Evans moved ahead of Hall of Famer Don Maynard into 15th place on the career TD catch list with 90.

NEXT STEPS

Host last-place Carolina (1-10) this week. The Panthers fired coach Frank Reich on Monday.

“We don’t care if the team is 12-0, we worry about us,” Bowles said of facing a team that’s dismissed its coach. “If we can correct the things that we need to correct, we’ll be fine. It doesn’t matter what the other team is doing.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.