Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to miss a second straight game with hamstring injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s hamstring injury will keep him out for a second straight game. The…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s hamstring injury will keep him out for a second straight game.

The Steelers (5-3) officially ruled the perennial Pro Bowler out for Sunday’s visit from Green Bay (3-5) after his sat out practice for a third straight day.

Fitzpatrick sustained the injury in the first quarter of a loss to Jacksonville on Oct. 29. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week he was hopeful Fitzpatrick would be available to return but predicated that hope on Fitzpatrick being available to practice.

Damontae Kazee will make a second consecutive start in place of Fitzpatrick.

The Steelers also ruled out defensive tackle Montravius Adams with an ankle injury. Rookie Keeanu Benton could be in the mix to start with Adams unavailable.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward, who returned from a groin injury last week, will play despite being limited in practice. Tomlin said he may have let the 12-year veteran play too many snaps against Tennessee. Heyward played 41 of Pittsburgh’s 74 defensive snaps.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.