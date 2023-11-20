Steelers bring back veteran Myles Jack out of retirement for stretch run

PITTSBURGH (AP) — So much for Myles Jack’s retirement. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed the veteran inside linebacker to the practice…

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed the veteran inside linebacker to the practice squad on Monday, three months after Jack stepped away from the game in the middle of training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pittsburgh (6-4) needs help at inside linebacker following season-ending injuries to Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander in recent weeks. Elandon Roberts played every defensive snap in a 13-10 loss to Cleveland on Sunday, with Mykal Walker — signed to the practice squad in late October before being promoted to the active roster last week — taking the majority of the snaps at the other inside linebacker spot.

The 28-year-old Jack spent the 2022 season with Pittsburgh after playing six seasons in Jacksonville. Jack led the Steelers with 104 tackles last season, but was slowed by injuries late in the season and then released in March.

Jack signed with defending NFC champion Philadelphia on Aug. 6 but abruptly retired two weeks later.

The Steelers (6-4) play at Cincinnati (5-5) on Sunday.

