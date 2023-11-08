Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker, Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb among best bets to score in Week 10 of NFL season

There are a handful of byes this week, but there are still plenty of quality scoring fantasy options at our…

There are a handful of byes this week, but there are still plenty of quality scoring fantasy options at our disposal. These are my best bets to find the end zone in Week 10 of the NFL season.

___

Running Back

KENNETH WALKER, SEAHAWKS

Walker has had a tough couple of weeks, but he was dealing with an injury while going up against two of the best defenses in the league in the Browns and the Ravens. Prior to that, Walker had either scored or surpassed 100 yards in every game. Altogether he has a 35.89% TD dependency. This week he faces a Washington team that is our 10th-best matchup for opposing running backs going into Week 10, a matchup that Vegas gives him -125 odds to score, the second-best odds for a running back this week.

JOSH JACOBS, RAIDERS

Jacobs has shown improvement in the past two weeks, despite the turmoil and upheaval his organization was going through. Just last week, under an interim head coach, he had his best rushing day of the season (26 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns), a possible harbinger of things to come. This week Jacobs goes up against a Jets defense that stifles offenses except for the run game. They’re our eighth-best matchup in that department. Jacobs had the second-highest snap count of any back in the league in Week 9 and he gets 100 odds to score this week, the third-best odds for any running back, so we can rely on him to cross the goal line at some point.

JOE MIXON, BENGALS

Mixon has been solid coming out of the Week 7 bye, scoring in both of the games that have followed. With his QB Joe Burrow back to his old self, Mixon has a good chance to find the end zone this week against a Texans team that is our seventh-best matchup for opposing runners. Based on Houston’s recent play, this could be a high point total game, full of scoring opportunities. Mixon could be the beneficiary of at least a few of those chances as only three running backs have gotten more snaps (73.5%) than him over the past three weeks.

___

Wide Receiver

CEEDEE LAMB, COWBOYS

Lamb is on a roll, scoring twice in Week 8 before getting a career-high 191 yards in Week 9. He didn’t find the end zone last week though, so he’ll aim to make amends this week against the Giants, a team Dallas drubbed 40-0 in Week 1. The Giants are our 13th-best matchup for wide receivers and Vegas gives Lamb -105 odds to score, the second-best odds for wide receivers this week.

STEFON DIGGS, BILLS

No receiver has better odds to score than Diggs (-135) this week and the reason why is that the Bills are facing the Broncos. Our ninth-best matchup for opposing wide receivers this week, Denver will have its hands full with Diggs, who has scored six times over his past six games. Playing 95% of snaps over his past three games, Diggs will be an almost permanent fixture on the field this week and a good bet to find the end zone.

MIKE EVANS, BUCCANEERS

Evans didn’t score in Week 9, against a formidable Texans secondary, but he hit the end zone the two previous weeks before that. He’s primed to find the end zone at least once more this week when Tampa goes up against a Titans team that is our fifth-best matchup for opposing wide receivers in Week 10. With a 33.56% TD dependency going in, Evans has a good chance to score, having done so in five of his eight games this season.

___

