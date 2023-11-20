Seahawks believe QB Geno Smith should make it back in time for Thursday’s game vs. 49ers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he believes quarterback Geno Smith will be able to recover…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he believes quarterback Geno Smith will be able to recover from an arm injury in time for Thursday’s game against San Francisco.

Carroll said Smith likely won’t participate in practice for a couple of days to give his arm rest and get additional treatment.

Carroll said there is no structural damage after Smith suffered a contusion to the tendon where the triceps meets the elbow in the 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Smith was injured in the second half on a hit from Aaron Donald.

“They’re doing everything they can to work through that. We’ll see how it goes,” Carroll said Monday.

The hope is that Smith will be able to take part in practice on Wednesday.

Carroll initially gave an update on Smith’s status on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM, saying it was just a matter of how well the QB can deal with the soreness around the injury.

Smith was replaced by Drew Lock for two drives in the fourth quarter, but Smith returned for Seattle’s final possession and completed 3 of 5 passes to get into field-goal range, but Jason Myers missed a 55-yard attempt in the final seconds.

Smith finished 22 of 34 for 233 yards and one touchdown.

“We’ll see how he responds the next couple of days, but it was a good sign that he was functional and could throw the football all right,” Carroll said.

