Rams QB Matthew Stafford won’t play at Green Bay because of thumb injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers because…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers because of a sprained ligament in his right thumb.

Stafford was among the players the Rams (3-5) listed as inactive before Sunday’s game.

The news wasn’t all bad for the Rams as rookie receiver Puka Nacua will be available after being listed as questionable because of a knee issue. The Packers will be missing linebacker Quay Walker (groin) and safety Rudy Ford (calf).

Stafford hadn’t practiced all week after hurting his thumb in a 43-20 loss at Dallas. The injury to the thumb on his throwing hand occurred on a failed 2-point conversion pass in the final seconds of the first half.

The Rams had listed Stafford as questionable on their Friday injury report. Rams coach Sean McVay had said he would be willing to go all the way up until right before the game to determine Stafford’s availability and noted that “you use all the time necessary for a player like him.”

Stafford’s injury means Brett Rypien will make his fourth career start. Rypien had taken over for Stafford during the Cowboys game and went 5 of 10 for 42 yards with no touchdown passes or interceptions.

Rypien has completed 60.7% of his career passes with eight interceptions and four touchdowns, but he owns a 2-1 record as a starter. He started one game for Denver in 2020 and two more in 2022.

The Rams also activated quarterback Dresser Winn to their active roster from their practice squad for Sunday’s game.

The 27-year-old Rypien will be facing a Green Bay defense that’s dealing with issues that go beyond the unavailability of Walker and Ford.

Green Bay (2-5) sent cornerback Rasul Douglas along with a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for a third-round pick before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring) and safety Darnell Savage (calf) are on injured reserve and won’t be available to play again until at least Thanksgiving.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.