Patriots sign K Matthew Wright to the practice squad as insurance after Ryland’s misses

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have signed kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad on Thursday and released receiver Mathew Sexton from the practice squad.

Wright, 27, is 40 for 46 in 23 games over three seasons with the Steelers, Jaguars and Chiefs. He provides the Patriots with insurance after rookie Chad Ryland, a fourth-round draft pick, missed 35-yard field goals in back-to-back games, both Patriots losses in one-score games.

Sexton, 26, had been signed to the practice squad on Wednesday.

