Panthers place Austin Corbett, Dicaprio Bootle on injured reserve with knee injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The injuries keep piling up for the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers (1-9) have placed guard Austin Corbett and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle on injured reserve with knee injuries. Corbett is done for the season, according to the team.

Corbett tore the ACL in his knee in the final week of last season and missed the team’s first six games this season while recovering. He returned and played in four games for Carolina.

Corbett was injured on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys but returned to the game. The team said the most recent injury did not involve his ACL.

The Panthers lost their other starting guard, Brady Christensen, to a torn biceps in Week 1.

Bootle has seen playing time amid a rash of injuries in the secondary this season.

The team announced Wednesday that safety Jeremy Chinn is eligible to return from injured reserve.

The Panthers visit the Tennessee Titans (3-7) on Sunday.

