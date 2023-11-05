New Orleans 24, Chicago 17

Chicago 7 7 3 0 — 17 New Orleans 7 7 3 7 — 24 First Quarter Chi_Kmet 18…

Chicago 7 7 3 0 — 17 New Orleans 7 7 3 7 — 24

First Quarter

Chi_Kmet 18 pass from Bagent (Santos kick), 11:14.

NO_Olave 8 pass from Carr (Grupe kick), :44.

Second Quarter

Chi_Kmet 9 pass from Bagent (Santos kick), 12:46.

NO_Hill 2 pass from Carr (Grupe kick), 6:05.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Grupe 55, 11:43.

Chi_FG Santos 31, 3:27.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Ju.Johnson 3 pass from Hill (Grupe kick), 11:05.

A_70,006.

___

Chi NO First downs 20 18 Total Net Yards 368 301 Rushes-yards 32-156 27-87 Passing 212 214 Punt Returns 0-0 2-20 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-24 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-5 Comp-Att-Int 18-30-3 26-35-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 0-0 Punts 2-47.5 4-41.0 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 8-71 1-5 Time of Possession 30:40 29:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Foreman 20-83, Bagent 8-70, R.Johnson 2-6, Evans 1-2, Scott 1-(minus 5). New Orleans, Hill 11-52, Kamara 9-26, Williams 3-6, Carr 3-3, Miller 1-0.

PASSING_Chicago, Bagent 18-30-3-220. New Orleans, Carr 25-34-0-211, Hill 1-1-0-3.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Kmet 6-55, Mooney 5-82, Moore 3-44, Evans 2-19, Tonyan 1-11, R.Johnson 1-9. New Orleans, Olave 6-46, J.Johnson 5-29, Kamara 4-44, Hill 4-13, Shaheed 3-22, Williams 2-6, Miller 1-31, Moreau 1-23.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 40. New Orleans, Grupe 47.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.