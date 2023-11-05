New Orleans 24, Chicago 17

|Chicago
|7
|7
|3
|0
|—
|17
|New Orleans
|7
|7
|3
|7
|—
|24
First Quarter
Chi_Kmet 18 pass from Bagent (Santos kick), 11:14.
NO_Olave 8 pass from Carr (Grupe kick), :44.
Second Quarter
Chi_Kmet 9 pass from Bagent (Santos kick), 12:46.
NO_Hill 2 pass from Carr (Grupe kick), 6:05.
Third Quarter
NO_FG Grupe 55, 11:43.
Chi_FG Santos 31, 3:27.
Fourth Quarter
NO_Ju.Johnson 3 pass from Hill (Grupe kick), 11:05.
A_70,006.
___
|Chi
|NO
|First downs
|20
|18
|Total Net Yards
|368
|301
|Rushes-yards
|32-156
|27-87
|Passing
|212
|214
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-5
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-30-3
|26-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-8
|0-0
|Punts
|2-47.5
|4-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-71
|1-5
|Time of Possession
|30:40
|29:20
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Foreman 20-83, Bagent 8-70, R.Johnson 2-6, Evans 1-2, Scott 1-(minus 5). New Orleans, Hill 11-52, Kamara 9-26, Williams 3-6, Carr 3-3, Miller 1-0.
PASSING_Chicago, Bagent 18-30-3-220. New Orleans, Carr 25-34-0-211, Hill 1-1-0-3.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Kmet 6-55, Mooney 5-82, Moore 3-44, Evans 2-19, Tonyan 1-11, R.Johnson 1-9. New Orleans, Olave 6-46, J.Johnson 5-29, Kamara 4-44, Hill 4-13, Shaheed 3-22, Williams 2-6, Miller 1-31, Moreau 1-23.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 40. New Orleans, Grupe 47.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.