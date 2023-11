Minnesota 31, Atlanta 28

Minnesota 3 7 11 10 — 31 Atlanta 3 8 10 7 — 28 First Quarter Atl_FG Koo 52,…

Minnesota 3 7 11 10 — 31 Atlanta 3 8 10 7 — 28

First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 52, 7:06.

Min_FG Joseph 19, 2:20.

Second Quarter

Atl_safety, 14:04.

Atl_FG Koo 43, 8:57.

Atl_FG Koo 23, 5:32.

Min_Mattison 2 pass from Dobbs (Joseph kick), :55.

Third Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 54, 12:15.

Min_FG Joseph 32, 8:13.

Atl_J.Smith 60 pass from Heinicke (Koo kick), 6:54.

Min_Dobbs 18 run (Tr.Jackson pass from Dobbs), 2:20.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 31, 14:18.

Atl_Allgeier 5 run (Koo kick), 2:08.

Min_Powell 6 pass from Dobbs (Joseph kick), :22.

A_69,715.

___

Min Atl First downs 23 18 Total Net Yards 363 370 Rushes-yards 33-146 28-110 Passing 217 260 Punt Returns 1-24 1-0 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-5 Interceptions Ret. 1-18 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 25-36-0 21-38-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-19 1-8 Punts 3-44.333 4-43.75 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-1 Penalties-Yards 1-4 8-62 Time of Possession 31:32 28:28

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Dobbs 7-66, Mattison 16-44, Akers 8-25, Hall 2-11. Atlanta, Robinson 11-51, Allgeier 12-39, Heinicke 3-20, J.Smith 1-0, Patterson 1-0.

PASSING_Minnesota, Dobbs 20-30-0-158, Hall 5-6-0-78. Atlanta, Heinicke 21-38-1-268.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Hockenson 7-69, Addison 5-52, Akers 3-13, Mattison 2-49, Osborn 2-17, Powell 2-15, Oliver 2-1, Mundt 1-18, Tr.Jackson 1-2. Atlanta, J.Smith 5-100, Pitts 4-56, Hodge 3-60, Hollins 3-36, Robinson 2-8, Allgeier 2-(minus 9), Jefferson 1-14, Patterson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

