Kansas City 21, Miami 14

Miami 0 0 14 0 — 14 Kansas City 7 14 0 0 — 21

First Quarter

KC_Rice 11 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:03.

Second Quarter

KC_McKinnon 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:31.

KC_Edwards 4 fumble return (Butker kick), :33.

Third Quarter

Mia_C.Wilson 31 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 4:47.

Mia_Mostert 13 run (J.Sanders kick), :22.

A_50,023.

Mia KC First downs 20 16 Total Net Yards 292 267 Rushes-yards 21-117 24-93 Passing 175 174 Punt Returns 1-7 3-14 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-20 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 21-34-0 20-30-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 2-11 Punts 7-45.143 6-50.333 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 6-45 9-69 Time of Possession 30:24 29:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Mostert 12-85, Waddle 1-12, Tagovailoa 2-7, J.Wilson 2-6, Ahmed 3-4, T.Hill 1-3. Kansas City, Pacheco 16-66, Mahomes 6-24, McKinnon 1-2, Perine 1-1.

PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 21-34-0-193. Kansas City, Mahomes 20-30-0-185.

RECEIVING_Miami, T.Hill 8-62, Waddle 3-42, J.Wilson 3-32, Smythe 3-17, Ahmed 2-8, C.Wilson 1-31, Ingold 1-1. Kansas City, Gray 3-34, Kelce 3-14, Hardman 3-10, Moore 2-33, McKinnon 2-22, Valdes-Scantling 2-22, Rice 2-17, Ju.Watson 2-15, Toney 1-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

