Kansas City 21, Miami 14

|Miami
|0
|0
|14
|0
|—
|14
|Kansas City
|7
|14
|0
|0
|—
|21
First Quarter
KC_Rice 11 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:03.
Second Quarter
KC_McKinnon 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:31.
KC_Edwards 4 fumble return (Butker kick), :33.
Third Quarter
Mia_C.Wilson 31 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 4:47.
Mia_Mostert 13 run (J.Sanders kick), :22.
A_50,023.
___
|Mia
|KC
|First downs
|20
|16
|Total Net Yards
|292
|267
|Rushes-yards
|21-117
|24-93
|Passing
|175
|174
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|3-14
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-34-0
|20-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|2-11
|Punts
|7-45.143
|6-50.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|9-69
|Time of Possession
|30:24
|29:36
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Mostert 12-85, Waddle 1-12, Tagovailoa 2-7, J.Wilson 2-6, Ahmed 3-4, T.Hill 1-3. Kansas City, Pacheco 16-66, Mahomes 6-24, McKinnon 1-2, Perine 1-1.
PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 21-34-0-193. Kansas City, Mahomes 20-30-0-185.
RECEIVING_Miami, T.Hill 8-62, Waddle 3-42, J.Wilson 3-32, Smythe 3-17, Ahmed 2-8, C.Wilson 1-31, Ingold 1-1. Kansas City, Gray 3-34, Kelce 3-14, Hardman 3-10, Moore 2-33, McKinnon 2-22, Valdes-Scantling 2-22, Rice 2-17, Ju.Watson 2-15, Toney 1-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
