Jets activate offensive tackle Duane Brown from injured reserve as his practice window expires

The New York Jets activated offensive tackle Duane Brown from the injured reserve list Thursday, putting him on the 53-man…

The New York Jets activated offensive tackle Duane Brown from the injured reserve list Thursday, putting him on the 53-man roster the day before the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets had until Thursday afternoon to activate Brown, whose 21-day practice window was expiring. If he wasn’t activated, he would have had to spend the rest of the season on IR.

The 38-year-old Brown started the first two games of the season at left tackle, but was sidelined since with a hip injury. He was listed as questionable to play.

Brown has been practicing fully for most of the past three weeks, including on Thursday, but it was uncertain earlier this week if he’d be ready to return to the active roster.

“We’re just working through it,” coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday. “Trying to see where he’s at.”

Brown’s brief time in New York has been marked by injuries. The one-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection signed with the Jets last year during training camp and played through a torn left rotator cuff for most of the season.

New York created the “Selfless Warrior Award” last year in Brown’s honor, with him the first recipient. It will be given annually to “the player who gives the most of himself for the team,” as voted on by the coaches.

Brown had surgery this past offseason and gradually worked his way back onto the field during training camp and was in the starting lineup for the start of the season.

The Jets might need help at left tackle against the Dolphins in the NFL’s first game played on the day after Thanksgiving. Mekhi Becton, who slid over from right tackle and has started the past eight games on the left side in Brown’s place, was questionable to play with a sprained ankle. He didn’t practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

New York made several other moves ahead of the game, including signing offensive lineman Xavier Newman to the active roster from the practice squad.

Newman started two weeks ago, but missed last Sunday’s game at Buffalo with an injury. He was replaced by Chris Glaser, who was released Thursday.

Offensive lineman Jake Hanson and defensive lineman Tanzel Smart were promoted from the practice squad for the game.

NOTES: CB Michael Carter II (hamstring) was listed as doubtful and is unlikely to play after he didn’t practice all week. … LB Samuel Eguavoen (hip), OL Billy Turner (finger) and TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring) were all questionable to play.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.