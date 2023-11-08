Giants QB Daniel Jones not second-guessing decision to re-enter Raiders game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t second-guessing his decision to re-enter the game after…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t second-guessing his decision to re-enter the game after feeling some instability in his right knee and having it buckle in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Speaking Wednesday for the first time since his season-ending ACL injury was disclosed two days ago, Jones vividly recalled the two plays leading up to his injury in the 30-6 loss to the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas.

On the last play of the first quarter, he dropped back to pass and his leg gave out.

“I just tried to make a cut and I felt my knee kind of shift a little bit, kind of buckled in a different way and I wasn’t exactly sure what it was,” said Jones, who was just returning to the lineup for the Giants after missing three games with a neck injury. “Just knew it kind of felt different.”

Jones went to the medical tent on the sideline, was examined, jogged on the leg and did light cutting for doctors and trainers. He was ready to go back in for the start of the second quarter.

“I felt OK,” said the five-year veteran, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract in March. “So I went back out there and I got to the top of my drop, felt that same kind of shift and buckle and my leg and my knee kind of gave out a little bit there. So I knew something was up at that point.”

Jones left the field and had an X-ray on Sunday. He had an MRI Monday and it showed a torn ACL. Jones said there were no other ligaments involved and his cleats did not stick in the grass on the play he was hurt.

When asked to look at the injury in hindsight, Jones said he didn’t make a mistake going back into the game.

“I don’t think so,” he said. “I don’t think I caused any more damage to the injury. I think, you know. I wasn’t sure what it was at first. … I thought, I thought I was fine, really. So no, I don’t think it was a mistake.”

Jones said no time frame has been set for his surgery, nor has he chosen a surgeon. He said the plan is to let the swelling in the knee subside before anything is done.

Several teammates, including star running back and close friend Saquon Barkley, have had ACL surgery. Jones plans to discuss it with them and others before making a decision.

Jones was in the offensive meeting on Wednesday and said he plans to work with rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, who is starting Sunday against Dallas (5-3), and veteran Matt Barkley, who was signed to the active roster with Jones joining backup Tyrod Taylor (ribs) on injured reserve.

“I mean, it’s been been tough. It’s been a tough year with injuries, with the neck and this then, yeah, you know where we are from a record standpoint, it is tough too,” Jones said. “Like I said, we’ve put a lot into this, put a lot of effort and and time into it. And to not get the results on the field is probably the most frustrating part of it all.”

Jones said his sole focus is having the surgery and trying to be ready for the start of next season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.