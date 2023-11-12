Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas back after brief absence with knee injury vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas was briefly sidelined with a knee injury against the…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas was briefly sidelined with a knee injury against the Dallas Cowboys as their offensive line took another hit Sunday.

Thomas was injured after Saquon Barkley rolled up on his legs at the end of a run in the first quarter. The fourth-year player returned in the second quarter for the Giants, who started their ninth different line combination in 10 games.

Thomas went down on his stomach and was checked by the medical staff before walking off the field without much help.

The Giants were already without right tackle Evan Neal, who was inactive for the third time in four games because of separate ankle injuries.

After Thomas left the game, Justin Pugh switched to left tackle from left guard and Marcus McKethan took over Pugh’s spot at left guard. Pugh went back to left guard when Thomas returned.

New York started inside its 5-yard line on both of its first two possessions with Tommy DeVito, the first undrafted rookie to start a game at quarterback for the Giants in the common draft era, not counting a strike-replacement game in 1987.

The Giants finally got a first down on their third possession before punting again late in the first quarter. DeVito was sacked for the first time in the second quarter.

