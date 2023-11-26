Live Radio
Home » NFL News » Giants defensive tackle Dexter…

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence inactive against Patriots with hamstring injury

The Associated Press

November 26, 2023, 12:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was inactive for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots because of a hamstring injury.

Lawrence was hurt in the waning minutes of the Giants’ win over Washington last week and did not practice this week. He was listed as doubtful Friday.

Lawrence has been a force on the defensive line, getting 41 tackles, 17 quarterback hits, four sacks and four tackles for loss.

This is only the third time Lawrence has missed a game in his five-year career. He did not play on Jan. 2, 2022, because of COVID-19 and he was rested in last season’s finale to be ready for the playoffs.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up