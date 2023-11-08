Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean is out with a Lisfranc injury, AP sources say

Philadelphia Eagles starting middle linebacker Nakobe Dean has a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot and will be out of…

Philadelphia Eagles starting middle linebacker Nakobe Dean has a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot and will be out of the lineup indefinitely, two people familiar with the injury told The Associated Press.

Both people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team hasn’t released details, said Dean is seeking another medical opinion.

Dean, a third-round draft pick out of Georgia in 2022, previously spent time on injured reserve this season with an injury to his right foot.

One person said Dean has had problems with his footwear this season. He had to switch to new cleats because the ones he wore in college and throughout his rookie year were discontinued by Nike. He plans to go back to wearing the old style because Georgia still has some of those cleats available.

Dean played in every game last season, primarily on special teams. He also played in every game over his final two seasons with the Bulldogs.

He had 30 tackles and a half-sack in five games for the NFL-leading Eagles (8-1). Veteran Nicholas Morrow would replace Dean in the middle. Morrow has started five games and recorded a career-high three sacks against Washington on Oct. 1.

